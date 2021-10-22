Fall and the approach of Halloween brings to my mind “The Wizard of Oz.”
The 1939 film, perhaps the most iconic film ever made for all ages, has always been more than the sum of its parts. Scholars and critics have all written volumes about its meaning for American culture and the layered symbols and allegories supposedly conveyed.
Maybe it’s simpler than that. Despite all the iterations of author Lyman Frank Baum’s books both before and after the 1939 film, the experience and emotions from the story line and fantasy of the long ago Kansas farm girl orphan caught in a tornado holds us generation after generation because narrative, character and spectacle are simple yet seamless. This is discovered anew again and again whether the second time at age 6 or 8 or the 10th time at 70.
We can and should thank Frank Baum, especially for the first book in the series, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” but I agree with others who say none of Baum’s Oz books can hold a candle to the 1939 film. Not that Baum didn’t try. He was the indefatigable creative hustler, with 13 Oz books following the first, 41 other novels, 83 short stories, poems and scripts to boot, the latter relentlessly pushing the Oz narratives in the silent days of Hollywood well before the 1939 film, which he never lived to see.
The 1939 film, showcasing of course Judy Garland at her most vulnerable and artful, had even much more going for it: a cast for the ages joining all the best musical history of Broadway and Hollywood films in a script that pulled the matrix of what Baum had done, cut to its essence and supplied key actors who knew the genre so well and intuitively they could hardly make a false move.
Then what really put it over the top into film genius was the music. The greatness of Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg can’t be overstated. Arlen, one of the top five composers of the most prolific period of great American songs, wrote a score with Harburg that allied fun and mirth with lyric beauty, holding us to the end, led of course with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” setting all emotions for the rest of the film. The satire and Chaucerian interludes in scene after scene spoke to the American experience at its brash and colloquial best — every note suiting the action to the word with every character and song.
A critical pickiness has developed over the years on the ending of the film — in that Dorothy’s journey was a dream. That’s a path to nowhere at best. Lest we forget, Dorothy was an orphan. Her sense of revelry had a core of fear and only the love of her aunt and uncle and simple kindnesses of those around her saw her through via dreams or reality. The rapture and fantasy of her day and night dreams were often indistinguishable from her everyday hopes. It’s what made and held her.
These feelings wrap around her closing statement of “There’s no place like home,” which to her would be the emotional harbor she would carry whatever her future journey.
It’s a journey devoutly to be wished by all of us who continually join her. We never tire of that loving connection, real or dreamed.
