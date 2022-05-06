No part of the musical world has been as hurt the past few years as much as grand opera. Now the great stages of America and Europe are finding a way back with no definite path for success. There’s seldom any clear consensus on opera. Audiences don’t hesitate to say why to take it or leave it. Interesting. Consider that jazz, pop and rock have held sway for only about a century while opera has been performed for 500 years at least.
Besides ancient Greek dramas and lost staged ceremonials, it is arguably the supreme large performance theatre over time.
For those who like it, there’s a reason. Voices. Opera voices are classical — they are trained. Heavily so. Something magical happens along the lungs, throat, vocal folds and palate that projects that gift of a resonant voice into another realm — one of volume and emotional coloring beyond what most singers can do. Across a huge auditorium or a full orchestra, no less. (Don’t try it in your shower if anyone else is within earshot.)
Yes, it’s a formal style — but the emotions out of throats are a call to human understanding that can touch all of us. The right aria or duet can hit you like an emotional truck and stay no matter what your background or musical tastes. Passion drives opera — and vocal beauty — which makes it worth it for moments beyond the libretto narrative and even the orchestra itself.
With great melodic lines and the variety of singers, that would be enough. But there is added the spectacle of production. For anyone who has ever been in a great opera theatre, there are those birthday cake rings of galleries that intimidate with wonder and fascination. These theaters astound, from Italy’s La Scala, to the Palais Garnier in Paris, Vienna State Opera, London’s Royal Opera House and the New York Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center and tragically for today the National Opera of Ukraine. These buildings have influenced performance venues everywhere and of course the great movie palaces of the United States. Often they combine with ballet companies for a rite bordering on fantasy.
So with all this, a cast of hundreds of classically trained artists, musicians and designers, craftspeople and staff, will this epic lively art come back? They are making it happen — the Met is here again and other companies throughout the world and America coast to coast, getting the message out with new outreach while joined by perennial sources like the venerated Met’s Saturday matinee broadcasts, started by Texaco in 1931. And here in Traverse City, opera will be locally offered via Traverse City Opera, newly formed and led by Executive Director Lindsey Anderson and able partners. We should all support this with brio!
But where are other audiences as artists wait for traditional ones to return to the great houses? As many conductors and impresarios have expressed, the audiences of today must be created and re-created in this age of plague and the internet. A great start to this was the Met’s opera productions via cinemas, perhaps the most brilliant marketing strategy in recent lively arts history. You are there with the orchestra and singers and backstage in a connection that could only be imagined before.
With more efforts like this and the continuing belief that formal voices can touch us all, the great lively art of opera should stand the test of time. It always has.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.