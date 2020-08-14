As noted by endless film sites, Olivia de Havilland, perhaps the last star of the so-called “golden age” of Hollywood recently died in Paris at the age of 104. Known for her acting skill in a variety of roles, I find other aspects of her life of equal interest.
In the recent FX TV biopic series, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” purporting to present the inside story of the rivalry of film stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, still living Olivia de Havilland took exception to her portrayal and unwanted appearance in the series. She sued in 2017 just before her 101st birthday and eventually lost but made her point about the too-often shabby treatment of Hollywood actresses, then and now.
It of course recalls her mini-war years when in the 1940s she had the gall to demand fair treatment by Warner Brothers with her ironclad contract holding her to cliche-ridden roles even after she’d proven herself a major leading actress. She won a landmark decision in the courts that time against studio management, later known as the De Havilland Law, which at least gave some latitude to future performers even if mainly symbolic.
Few today can realize how de Havilland put everything on the line then and the craven revenge of studio heads trying to destroy her career. She didn’t do a film for nearly two years. This was the treatment she got after raising fortunes for bosses and risking her life on harrowing overseas tours to comfort Allied soldiers in and out of hospitals.
Integrity be damned. For even the best of Hollywood actresses, the golden age of Hollywood was usually bronze.
Then there is “Gone With the Wind.” Alas, too many remember de Havilland only for her portrayal of Melanie in the historic mess of this film. But her performance is a studied take on the novel and lets us focus on the two women who drive the film, disparate opposites in a doomed culture, one naively moral and the other defiantly amoral. Without them the other characters would have been lost in limbo.
But de Havilland was ahead of the curve both before and after GWTW. Her first true breath on screen in Max Reinhardt’s 1935 production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” established a presence that is consummated in the finest adventure film of all time, “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938).
After this we see her playing historic classics, comedy, musical comedy, pathos, madness and rounded and subtle performances again and again, all of it self-taught with no anchor from a famous acting school or university. It was just there and came out so well for so many cinema moments. Check out the fun in the comic turns with Robert Cummings in “Princess O’Rourke” (1943) and with Cagney in “The Strawberry Blonde” (1941). Contrast that with the haunting force of both “The Snake Pit” (1948) and “The Heiress” (1949). Seeing is believing. She just did it.
No male actor who was cast with her ever looked better — from the redoubtable Errol Flynn to Charles Boyer and Alan Ladd.
The proof is in her art. Fearless when set free.
And audiences should look to her films to understand how fine that art was in film after film during often very hard times.
