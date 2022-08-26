The Newport Jazz Festival has been an ambitious nod to a great American art form from the get-go.
Never an easy sell, its first event in 1954 was followed by a checkered success fraught with beauty and conflict over its first decades. All the more reason then to look at that one year that clicked into an American zeitgeist for all the right reasons. It set the table for large music festivals as an ideal some managed to follow while others failed miserably. But it happened.
The year was 1958 and a telling documentary film covered it — amateurish, at times crude and rambling yet lasting. Called “Jazz on a Summer’s Day,” watching it again brings back a sense of music and people through the spectrum of jazz and society we may never capture again.
Produced and directed by Bert Stern and Aram Avakian, the setting alone is strange. Newport, Rhode Island was a playground for the rich and privileged and fitting in the open joys and abandon of jazz seemed daunting. Like who let them in? The first few years after the 1954 attempt were often unsettled and resented by locals — and after 1958, the decades following were uneven at best.
But somehow in 1958 the filmmakers made it work. Partly by embracing all classes and showing a sublime variety of jazz artists and freely intercutting images of water scenes and the 1958 America’s Cup yacht races, locals and visitors struggling with kids and food and beer, along with a whacko Dixieland band ubiquitous at parks and picnics, the festival came together. There were no light shows, outrageous costumes, giant fireworks or heavy drugs evident. Just music and people listening.
The audiences sat in comfortable wood chairs and anywhere they could. The jazz was first-rate — with reed men Jimmy Giuffre, Sonny Stitt, Gerry Mulligan, musicians Thelonious Monk, Chuck Berry, George Shearing, Chico Hamilton and more as vocalists Anita O’Day and Dinah Washington sang at the peak of their form, all rounded out by Louis Armstrong and his band with Jack Teagarden. Louis had an intimacy and connection seldom seen in his other appearances, a relaxed honesty and banter along with performance that was unforgettable. His set of “Old Rockin’ Chair’s Got Me” lyrics with Teagarden was moving and profound. It also brings back the continuing artistry of composer Hoagy Carmichael.
The last hour or so featured singer Mahalia Jackson reminding all of deeper things and a fitting end to the day.
Life was not perfect in the country for sure.
But the horror of upcoming assassinations and a brutal war and destructive drug culture coming was not yet in the mix. Perhaps that allowed for perspective we have since lost.
But watching this documentary and the people in it somehow says something for us today.
The 1958 Newport Jazz Festival was a gathering buttressed with whimsy and depth, a mixed metaphor like America that gave thanks to the music and simple tolerance. It is good to look back today at that jazz celebration and somehow try to return to the best of it and reasons why as Americans we made it work.
Listening and giving thanks would be a start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.