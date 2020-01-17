A walk to the library. Sidestepping on Fifth Avenue on a day of frigid cutting brine air typical of New York City. Past the great marble lions named Patience and Fortitude by redoubtable Mayor Laguardia during the Great Depression.
Past the heavy doors, endless polished wood and acrid hallways. Past the penetrating eyes peering over hall desks. Serenity. No one spoke above a stage whisper and barely voiced consonants. All the tables and massive furnishings seemed garnished with gravitas: Books and intellect or respect for the wisdom of ages seeped through all consciousness as librarians watched while informed sentinels full of secrets provided answers only the book stacks and hills of card catalogs could answer.
The great sense of mind was everywhere. A great hush prevailed.
It’s what defined a library just a short time ago. Not any more. Will the public library survive? How?
In seemingly a wink conventional ways of gathering knowledge have vanished. All the help for students, critics and scholars diligently supplied by library staff has been altered in the digital age. Do we still need them? Bet your life we do.
But can the public library survive the digital seas and continue to serve as the gatekeepers to essential knowledge over those who think they can do it alone in what appears a series of selfies without a focus?
Take another walk today through the main branch of the Traverse City Library on Woodmere for some answers.
Immediately entering the first floor you notice a very welcoming central desk surrounded by side rooms, some of them surprisingly large: The lecture hall, the ample Youth Services area, Teens section and revolutionary Sight and Sound section — with device access and a feast of everything show time — DVDs, CDs, video games, vinyl albums and the chance to borrow musical instruments — keyboards, strings, banjos — and a variety of performance devices. Or rent a telescope. Why not?
The buzz of digital savants is everywhere. Whip-smart users hone in with laser eye concentration. But can mere mortals such as I who struggle with a plethora of passwords on devices join without offense? Like T.S. Elliot’s Prufrock, I wonder if they will sing to me — or tell me to get lost.
No problem. Librarians assure me they can help. And I can still find an area of peace and quiet beyond the imagery of choice that runs throughout the library — from audio and eBooks to a variety of computers to specialized research areas and, of course —books.
And there’s more. You can take out plant seeds, meet with discussion and book groups, do yoga, watch films and construct your own vision board. Finally there are connections to other libraries and resources and collections one would not even ask about a decade ago.
The key is outreach and access to a new information age — a world of knowledge out there we still miss and a quiet discussion with a reference or area librarian will let one know how much.
Author John Palfrey in his book “Biblio TECH” insists that the library is the only real path of understanding as we move to a digital world and that “Libraries ... function as essential equalizing institutions in our society.”
Essential for everyone, that is — billionaire to street person. We can’t go it alone.
