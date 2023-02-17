Nothing cooks like crime-mystery in film and video.
It remains a perennial adult top-category genre as others sink to the movie sea bottom in the wake of computer generated (CG) madness and kid brain scripts, not to mention bad biopics with convenient lies. Pretty much gone are musicals, classic literary epics and good adult comedy. But crime-mystery can shapeshift for the times and writer-directors such as Rian Johnson and Morten Tyldum are proving it, especially with new takes on the family dynamic.
Johnson shows breadth and originality expanding the genre, adding even more productions to his work recently, and Tyldum as well. Both show a fine touch putting unlikely ensemble casts together in family conflicts gone awry.
The riveting “Knives Out” of Johnson’s has a firm direction probably not seen since the days of other writer-directors like Billy Wilder, Preston Sturges or Alfred Hitchcock, setting it in ironic glue inside a stunning Massachusetts estate and mansion. It adds to the tension perfectly.
His cast seems a wish against type, running from James Bond icon Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis to former action hero Chris Evans, anchored by Christopher Plummer and Ana de Armas. Johnson brings it all together in a moody and literate work of contrasting talents, each giving us fine ensemble chops not often seen.
Anchoring it all is the great and always under appreciated Christopher Plummer in a final bow showing his artistry (he even dies brilliantly!) and Ana de Armas working as excellent co-star to his insouciant wit. Their chemistry is spot on. And Craig is a fascinating hoot as an oddball detective with Chris Evans showing depth as a conniving and charming villain. Craig can be seen in this role again in the new film “Glass Onion,” obviously having the time of his career shaking off the Bond barnacles.
Also set in an upscale idyllic American setting and using an unlikely ensemble is director Tyldum in his mystery series, “Defending Jacob.” Produced on Apple TV + and based on the William Landay novel, Chris Evans appears again as a seemingly ideal criminal prosecutor with a perfect family until things go south revealing delusions about personal histories, community and the law.
Evans is excellent as the tortured father running an emotional gauntlet by way of a crucial misstep, but even more powerful are the performances of Michelle Dockery as the mother and Jaeden Martell as the ominously enigmatic son. Dockery, best known for her work in the “Downton Abbey” franchise, gives a nuanced and finally terrifying performance as a devoted and highly educated woman whose nurturing world is turned into a Kafkaesque canyon. Much of the misery is caused by social media, a compelling message for our times.
Another ensemble cast in the series of eight episodes is excellent, from Cherry Jones and Betty Gabriel to an evil incarnate JK Simmons, tightening the screws of fear to a harsh conclusion from which no one can escape unharmed, even the worst antagonists.
Both of these directors are artists to be watched, capable of directing unique casts to a fine crescendo in this evolving mystery genre. Their work bears viewing — if you dare.
