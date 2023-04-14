Perhaps we’ll never have a greater mashup of genres than seen in the Danish series “Seaside Hotel” (Danish “Badehotellet”) run on PBS Masterpiece. Just finishing its ninth season and streaming via several sites, the series is curiously international, running the gamut of satire and naturalism to broad comedy and even farce, set in an idyllic seaside resort in a tiny country that somehow sings loudly about recent European history and more. The series moves across the World War II period and starts amicably enough with contented regular guests back at the charming venue before the war.
But it soon baffles with reversals of plot and character with a superb cast invoking part Ingmar Bergman, Charlie Chaplin, Woody Allen and Alfred Hitchcock. Developing around three major characters, Fie (Rosalinde Mynster), Amanda (Amalie Dollerup) and Edward (Jens Jacob Tychsen) — the series moves through multiple supporting characters and conflicts relating to these three, reflecting the plight of independent women, also sexual hypocrisies and naivete amidst terrible realities soon coming.
Fie is a farmer’s daughter trying to save her family as a hotel maid; Amanda a spoiled rich daughter seeking mischief; and Edward an acclaimed theatre actor and singer on the make — after two bad marriages but looking for more easy sex whenever he can.
Though at times the plot does try one’s patience, the cast is perfect and riveting. We move from conflict to conflict as each character rounds out with themes from bad marriages to strained sexual liaisons, corrupt businessmen and related politics on the eve of the German invasion and war.
Jens Jacob Tychsen is great as Edward, the rakish actor. His comic timing and double takes are often hilarious and you can’t help liking the character when all is said and done, despite not trusting him for a minute. Helping is his superb singing of American pop composers as a kind of comic chorus when matters get tricky with other characters. His artistry here is as good as any top New York cafe singer and reminds us of how much the comic and singing talents of European actors contributed to Hollywood during the best years of film.
As the last two seasons evolve around the war, the plots get ever more serious and severe. Each character responds — glib and smarmy businessmen back to ugly scams and lies, sensible characters losing touch and affairs twisted as the vulnerable small country seems doomed. But some show resilience and understanding — whether it involves abuse of gay men, secret business ventures, the Holocaust or the Danish resistance.
We should keep in mind that Danish King Christian X and most Danes stood by their Jewish citizens and saved most of them from certain death by stealth and via migration across the narrow straits to Sweden — one of the few bright spots in a time of absolute horror for European minorities. With this, some of the trifles of earlier series seasons dissolve in a sea of reality and the aftermath of war.
The “Seaside Hotel” despite its comic interludes becomes a beacon of history and offers a show of heroism and factual episodes no free nation should forget. We sense that Denmark would never be the same after the war no matter how comforts and polite illusion returned.
And of course it wasn’t. And neither were we. There is peril in forgetting that and what World War II was about.
Joe M. Coffman has written features, reviews and commentary on the lively arts in newspapers, magazines and for broadcast.
