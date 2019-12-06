Here we go again. It’s time for holiday films, like it or not.
Cutting through all the Scrooges, Grinches, bad Santas, “Peanuts” cartoons or clueless giant elves, most look for sentimental favorites. Reviewing them at times reveals surprises beyond a first impression and beyond simple comforts defining the season.
There are three films that fit this category and stand the test of time about the American Christmas experience for reasons that keep forming anew.
Watched in no particular order, their resilience lasts not just from narrative and superb acting but the ever-meaningful actresses that form their centers. These women artists for me make the holiday palpable and immediate no matter when produced. They remain a perennial discovery.
The first is “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945), an innocuous title disguising a subtle comedy ahead of its time. A successful food and home life columnist, kind of a Martha Stewart of the day, played by Barbara Stanwyck, takes a break to marry reluctantly in the countryside, followed unexpectedly by her publisher, the irascible gourmet, Sidney Greenstreet, who looks forward to finally enjoying his employee’s genius on the spot. The problem is she’s been faking it for years and can barely boil an egg.
Desperate Stanwyck gets her restaurateur friend S.Z. Sakall to rescue her and the plot unravels when a war hero (Dennis Morgan) arrives for R & R and puts everyone to shame with his domestic and musical skills.
The soft comic interplay of all the characters, especially Stanwyck, and her tossing off pretense and finding her way, brings everyone else along for the ride and the conclusion is a tough reminder of the unsung women of postwar years who re-defined independence.
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) does likewise. Again replete with great character actors led by Edmund Gwenn, the film stars Maureen O’Hara as a tough retail store manager who lives by the bottom line and deflects the chauvinist waves she had to swim through to get to the top. That alone is refreshing for 1947.
But what happens to her via the semi-fantasy plot with a tough guy (John Payne) looking for love and Gwenn’s symbolic Santa persona makes for a bravura court scene on the meaning of Christmas and a peek at retail department stores that rings ever true. The sentiment of the plot melts all cynicism and O’Hara’s reversal is moving and unforgettable.
And how about profound growth over Christmas of a son and mother that speaks volumes? Think you know the marathon film “A Christmas Story?” Yes — the radio days setting, prized Red Ryder BB gun, the bullying scene, the mean Santa scene and forced Chinese restaurant conclusion are embedded over generations. But there is more.
Great fun and satire about a struggling middle class family that today seems a fantasy is anchored most by a mother and son renewing and persevering after tough times indeed. Actress Melinda Dillon, imperfect and real, brings us through with the connections to family and wistful son Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) that will never be broken even though severely tested. After all the jokes and neighborhood hilarity, her new understanding of her disillusioned son transcends comedy and reflects a loving change we can all live by.
That’s the best gift of the holidays — and for all time. It’s one of the many things to be re-discovered and celebrated in these three films.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.