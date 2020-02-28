By the end of January the color was consuming — seemingly endless lampshade days of gloom.
Outdoor treks weren’t helping any more. My remedy for such realities is usually the same: music.
In this case a contrast of contents — both classics. Easy comforts? Maybe more.
So often we write off perceived classics, of centuries or even decades past, as passe’—been there, what again — right?
But in an intimate setting, chamber music, if you will, often called the music of friends — the classics repeated might take you to a place in yourself you’ve never found.
Great music has another compass.
A day and night at Interlochen made that point. First and appropriately called was “The Intimate Beethoven” led by Traverse City Symphony conductor Kevin Rhodes. Though on the Corson Auditorium stage, the scene was intimate because just a few joined with great focus to play some of Beethoven’s greatest solo and small ensemble compositions.
This was followed that night by “Rodney Whitaker and Friends,” a classic jazz master nod to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and great American Songbook composers coordinated by brilliant saxophone player and teacher Bill Sears.
The artists brought you in with them at both venues.
Deceptively informal as the music was not, Rhodes began with”Moonlight Sonata” played with elegant gravitas and the selections continued with this focus toward mind interiors that held the audience. No soft-soaping — just artistry. The balletic page turns of Traverse City Symphony principal pianist Dorothy Vogel contributed significantly. No mean feat, indeed.
Contrasting with brio was the Piano Trio No.1 followed by the Sonata No. 5 in F Major to the coda, a bravura rendition of the Piano Quartet No. 2 backed by superb young guest musicians. All ensemble members from orchestra personnel were outstanding. As is so often the case, the endless dimensions of the Beethoven works offered subtle and profound conversations for each player to convey.
Later at night jazz classics took the stage in the intimate Dendrinos Chapel.
The master bassist Whitaker was joined by a quintet of heavyweight instrumentalists, most part of the Marsalis Lincoln Center ensemble, plus two gifted young vocalists navigating Ella and Louis and songbook standards. Command of instruments? Please. Never a false note and whether a driving blues, riveting chord run or searing blast of joy — players found jazz routes to lift all souls in the room.
Christopher Crenshaw on trombone, Victor Goines on sax and clarinet, Marcus Printup on trumpet, Carl Allen, drums, and Eric Reed on piano had remarkable solos that tied to the whole and could swing the room continually. Quotes of Oscar Peterson, Art Tatum, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and of course Louis Armstrong flooded the room —not to mention a nod to Rachmaninoff and Mozart.
Vocalists Rockelle Fortin and Christopher McDole supplied the right lyric sweetness in Irving Berlin, Gershwin and other great tunes that spoke across generations, with a bit of singers Cab Calloway, Joe Williams and Anita O’day riding with some phrases. Re-discovery led the way. It was all there if you listened.
Great classic music played among friends offers timeless renewal. It makes the gloom of any season, day or night, fade into art.
