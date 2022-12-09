WILLIAMSBURG — Stand beneath the stars alongside shepherds watching over their flock as angels appear singing news of Christ’s birth. It’s one of 12 immersive outdoor scenes in “The Christmas Journey” presented to the public by New Hope Community Church of Williamsburg.
More than 100 volunteers, including 40 actors, create the 10th annual production of “The Christmas Journey.” As many as 5,000 people each year enjoy the free 45-minute guided walking event chronicling the Biblical account of Christmas.
“Some people make it a part of their family tradition, “said event co-director New Hope Pastor Rick Stewart. “We do it as a gift for our community.”
Guests follow Mary and Joseph through the couple’s historical experience walking a quarter-mile wooded path lit by bonfires.
“There’s something about being out in the woods with the fires and lights,” said co-director Carolyn Hoover. “You feel the spirit of Christmas.”
Scenes integrate sound, lights and video to enhance storytelling. New Hope’s “ark” of live animals graze at one’s feet. The shepherd’s flock, goats, a donkey and the Wise Men’s camel (from Reed City’s mobile zoo) add authentic elements.
“I feel like Christmas is so commercialized,” said pageant actor Cassie Webster. “It brings us back to the simplicity and true meaning of Christmas.”
Webster plays an angel in her fourth year as a cast member. Her vignette features 10 angels appearing to shepherds.
“We like to try for a heavenly host,” she said. Angels add the musical element singing “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.”
Webster’s three children, 15, 13 and 10, also take on roles in the production.
“It makes Christmas come to life for all of us,” she said.
For Dan Pihlaja, performing in “The Christmas Journey” is also a family experience. Pihlaja has performed in all but one of the annual pageants. His children ages 14, 12 and 10 appear in the town of Bethlehem vignette.
“Some scenes are rough and tumble,” Pihlaja said. “Some are extremely simple.”
Pihlaja plays the prophet Isaiah in a vignette which includes three other prophets.
“We’re teaching about what is to come,” he said. “It’s really an intimate scene.”
New Hope welcomes people of all ages and faith backgrounds to experience “The Christmas Journey.”
“The takeaway is hope and the wonder of something that is bigger than they are — peace of the spirit and peace with each other,” Hoover said.
Remaining dates for “The Christmas Journey” are Dec. 9-11. Tours depart every 10 minutes between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. from New Hope’s Youth Center. No reservations are required. Those with mobility issues may request a golf cart tour. The Youth Center offers hot cocoa and cookies upon tour completion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.