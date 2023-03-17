From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A Pulitzer-winning composer with a Traverse City connection debuts a new opera on PBS on March 17.
Great Performances at The Met opens season 17 with “The Hours” at 9 p.m. It is also scheduled on WCMU TV on Mar. 26 at 3 p.m.
Composer Kevin Puts’ opera is in two acts, and is adapted from Michael Cunningham’s novel of the same name and Greg Pierce’s film “The Hours,” which is inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway.” The opera has an estimated run time of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera and The Philadelphia Orchestra. It stars Kelli O’Hara, Joyce DiDonato and Renée Fleming.
Puts grew up in Alba, and his parents live in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.