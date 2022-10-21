TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City-bred members of The Hacky Turtles have come a long way since their elementary school days, with the funk-driven rock band experiencing the highs and lows of the music business, especially during the COVID pandemic.
So it’s no surprise that the group — now based in Grand Rapids — would focus on mental health as the focus of their two new singles.
With mental health “a hot topic” for musicians since the pandemic upended live shows, bassist Ben Steer said the band wanted to let listeners know it’s perfectly acceptable to occasionally experience down times and to reach out for help if need be.
“It’s driving it home that it’s OK to be down and depressed sometimes,” Steer said. “It’s important to connect with people that matter to you in different ways and to be able to put forth that effort is becoming more and more important as the world has become more disconnected.
“It’s OK to recognize that and attempt to pull yourself out of that.”
That hopeful nature drives both of The Hacky Turtles’ new singles, “The Low Before,” which was released last week (Oct. 14) and the upcoming “Hold On.”
“Stylistically, these songs are very on-brand for The Hacky Turtles,” Steer said, noting the band actually has been playing “The Low Before” on stage for six years. “It’s a pop song with a catchy hook, powerful rhythms and features — for the first time — vocals from all five members of the group.”
Those members include singer Marc Kanitz, drummer Erik Krueger and guitarists Alex Rushlow and Austin Spencer — who all grew up in Traverse City — along with Steer.
The group officially formed in 2014 at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
When The Hacky Turtles returned to Adrian to record the band’s new singles, they already knew what they were getting into, and they were ready to get serious and have some fun at the same time.
After laying down tracks for the funky Grand Rapids rock group’s 2021 album, “Dichotomy,” band members already were familiar with recording studio owner and producer Jake Rye, who’s run Adrian’s Social Recording Co. since 2016.
“We just built a really good relationship with Jake and a good process and system of how we recorded (the album). We’re really happy with how he is able to make a sound and record us,” said Krueger.
For his part, Rye said The Hacky Turtles “have this language between them that’s just different. Probably what stands out most to me is their connection musically and how they blend different rock influences to create their sound. … It’s really cool to be a part of a session with these guys.”
After playing a host of festivals and outdoor shows this summer, the band plans to spend the next several months writing, jamming, “experimenting with different sounds” and otherwise preparing for a more extensive recording project in 2023.
It’s also likely they’ll continue the fun-loving, energetic approach that propels their live shows.
“It’s been a big blessing to us to play in front of human beings and just get all that energy out, playing the songs that we’ve been practicing for a while and playing some new tunes that are fresh for us and our fans,” Krueger said.
Added Steer: “Live shows are crucial to the productivity of The Hacky Turtles. It seems the band is most engaged when there is another live show to look forward to. … Trying out songs in front of an audience is the best way for us to get a handle on the new music before we put it to record.”
For now though, the band has geared up promotion of its new music, including a radio campaign, social media marketing and a music video.
“We’re being much more intentional about the release plan this time around than we have in the past,” Steer said, noting The Hacky Turtles are committed to “upping the game online” over the next several months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.