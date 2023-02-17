TRAVERSE CITY – After a two-year hiatus, the Great Indoor Folk Festival is making its grand return for its 13th annual all-day music event.
Taking place at Building 50 in the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons on Feb. 26, GIFF promises to feature a wide variety of more than 100 folk and acoustic musicians from around northern Michigan and beyond for a day of celebrating heartfelt sound, supportive community, and the comeback of something great.
“This is one of the top events of the year for many local musicians and a way to beat the winter blues,” said Adair Correll, co-founder of the Northern Michigan Songwriters in the Round, the singer-songwriter association that hosts GIFF alongside the Village.
Officially founded in 2009, GIFF resulted from a 2005 party and jam session that Northern Michigan Songwriters held at Building 50. From that and subsequent jam sessions, the seeds were planted for GIFF, and now, all can reap the benefits of the folk festival.
Each year, more than 1,000 attendees enjoy free music in the family-friendly surroundings, and each year the festival grows.
For this month’s event, rotating solo acts, duos, and bands will perform on eight different stages, which include designated areas in The Mercato at Building 50 and on stages at Left Foot Charley, Higher Grounds Coffee, and Kirkbride Hall.
“As in the past, we’ve added a number of new acts this year to showcase the area’s talent,” said Correll.
Two such new acts are Manistee local singer-songwriter and composer Nick Veine and Traverse City resident, singer-songwriter and guitarist John Piatek.
Nick Veine has participated in GIFF twice before with his group Awesome Distraction, but this will be his first time performing solo, and he’s looking forward to the new experience.
“I always enjoy shows where people are there for the music as opposed to restaurants and bars where the musician is more in the background,” said Veine. “You get to connect with people better at festivals — this is going to be a cool event.”
Veine plays acoustic blues, jazz, country, and folk and has some poppy-theatrical originals too. He even has a concept album about the labors of Hercules that he works on between gigs, festivals, and shows.
You can find out more about Nick Veine and his music by visiting his Facebook page and checking out his set on the New Folk Stage at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
A new face and voice to GIFF, John Piatek will be performing at the festival for the first time at 1 p.m. on the New Folk Stage as well.
“I’m looking forward to showcasing my set, but I’m equally thrilled about enjoying all the other performances happening that day,” said Piatek.
For his particular brand of folk, Piatek’s music is melody-driven and drawn from a variety of creative aspects of the recording process, which allow him to meld electronic effects and intriguing textures into his folk music.
Regarding his live performance on the 26th, Piatek said, “You can expect rich modulated acoustic guitar and organ-like pedal tones looped to build a foundation of sound.”
For more information about John Piatek, visit his Facebook page or johnpiatekmusic.com.
Other newcomers to GIFF include Unfurl, Lee Anne Whitman, Josh Rose, Laura Frawley, Sierra Cassidy, The Duges, Mark Stackable, Matt Hathaway, 2 Ukes, Jack Hudson, and a handful of Interlochen student singer-songwriters.
Returning performers are The Jim Crockett Band, New Third Coast, Runaway Mule, Saldaje, and many others.
Plus, there’s an opportunity for additional performances to take place as well.
“We also have an open mic stage at Another Cuppa Joe Coffeehouse where anyone can stop by and sign up to play,” added Correll.
So, if you need a way to combat the humdrum winter feels, venture out to Building 50 on Feb. 26, from noon to 5:30 p.m., to check out the impressive folk lineup that’s bringing the Great Indoor Folk Festival back to life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.