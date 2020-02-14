TRAVERSE CITY — From Kalamazoo to Detroit to Mexico to Traverse City, Michigan’s The Go Rounds have made a splash with fans, uncorking their distinctive, psychedelic rock and pop.
More than that, the Kalamazoo-based band led by Graham Parsons has weaved its influences into the work of other artists, shared stages with numerous musicians and even aided environmental awareness south of the border.
“They just know how to celebrate life there. Every day feels like an expression of gratitude, an expression of sensual nature with food, and family, and the arts,” Parsons said of the band’s regular trips to Mexico over the past five years.
The most recent one took place last fall, when The Go Rounds played a festival centered around environmental resiliency and a river cleanup, as well as performing at the Mazunte International Jazz Festival in Oaxaca.
“We have this extended family there, people who … I feel like myself around. I feel like they see me as how I want to be seen, and I just don’t take that for granted. I think it’s pretty rare.”
Now, the quartet comprised of Parsons, Mike Savina, Adam Danis and Drew Tyner is wrapping up work on yet another studio album – this one fashioned at High Bias Recording in Detroit. At 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 15), The Go Rounds play Rare Bird Brewpub in Traverse City.
The upcoming new album is the latest notable milestone in the band’s 10-year tenure, a stretch that’s seen its share of challenges and growing pains.
“I’ve experienced so much self-doubt,” Parsons said. “As an adult, mentally the game changes so much as you get older, with performance, with practice, with just simply existing as a musician.
“There are family pressures, pressures of the status quo, trying to prove to people that what you do is valuable and that it’s also hard work. But also for me, it’s just been really finding solace in at least three other individuals who are all older than I am and still choosing to do it and still finding joy and still feeling challenged in a good way.”
Savina said it helps to get inspiration from fans like the musician who came to a show after he’d “stopped playing music altogether. They were totally burned out and jaded and lost their direction to the point where they were seriously depressed and considering committing suicide. And just being at our show, they were like ‘I’m gonna pick up my guitar and start playing music again.’
“That was so powerful. … That might keep me going for the rest of my life.”
Over the span of The Go Rounds’ existence, they’ve continued to release music at a rapid pace while stretching their own sonic boundaries during live shows and at festivals.
“I think we’ve turned off some festival-goers, but people who have been following our music over time I think have really come along this whole journey with us and they can kind of understand what we’re going for. I think their support and appreciation has only deepened over time with our continued exploration,” Savina said.
“There’s an inherent trust built that I think is really special and only comes from time and showing people that we’re taking risks and that we’re putting ourselves in a vulnerable position.”
The band’s new record, following 2019’s expansive “Whatever You May Be,” is on track to be completed this winter.
“As musicians, we haven’t settled. We haven’t settled on the sounds that we’re making. Mike and I are always trying to rethink our rigs, and to push the palette even further and create sounds that we want to hear that we haven’t heard yet,” Parsons said.
“There is still a real child-like fun component. We want to push that way creatively. … We want to make things that feel good and sound weird and huge and sometimes scary, but for the most part beautiful.”
