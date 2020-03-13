I used to have a coffee mug at work that said: “I survived a meeting that should have been an email.” I would brandish it defiantly, daring anyone to look at it and say: “You don’t mean this meeting, do you?”
One time somebody joked: “Wait, don’t you mean email BLAST?”
Oh, that’s right. You see, an email “blast” is just an email. But instead of sending it, I guess you blast it, which is to send it forcefully. But your email service doesn’t have a “blast” button, and no matter how hard you hit the “send” button, the message will end up in the same place at the same speed.
So a term like “email blast” is merely an aggrandized way of not saying anything at all. It is part of the wacky vernacular of the American workplace. This sort of communication, widely satirized in popular entertainment like Dilbert cartoons and “Office Space,” has gone by many names through the decades — jargon, buzz-speak, corporatese — but the term of the moment is “garbage language.”
Coined by Anna Wiener in “Uncanny Valley,” her new memoir about her time working on the lower rungs of tech startups in Silicon Valley, garbage language is the lingua franca of contemporary office culture, recognizable to any white-collar drone and easily mocked. It’s the silly constellation of formalized idioms, acronyms and euphemisms that no well-adjusted person would dream of uttering in ordinary life.
Weiner writes: “People used a sort of nonlanguage, which was neither beautiful nor especially efficient: a mash-up of business-speak with athletic and wartime metaphors, inflated with self-importance. Calls to action; front lines and trenches; blitzscaling. Companies didn’t fail, they died.”
Garbage language includes concepts like “deliverables” and verbs like “iterate.” Plenty of verbs are repurposed nouns: concept, whiteboard, platform, roadmap, surface — as in, let’s iterate some deliverables. Conversely, verbs such as ask, win, sync and refresh get deployed as nouns. Things are operationalized and problematized. Managers talk about connectivity the way they used to talk about synergy. Everyone agrees to put a pin in something, then circle back and, if there’s still time, touch base.
This type of speech serves to conflate ordinary work activity with unearned gravity and cheerfulness while obfuscating any real meaning, writes Molly Young in a recent New York Magazine essay. She describes a shared language of gibberish, neutered of candor and emotion, that “confirms delusion as an asset in the workplace.” If you’ve ever sat in a meeting, you’ve no doubt heard people conjure verbal nonsense out of thin air that somehow coheres into ideas that create more work for you.
Here’s the thing though, I’ve been absorbing office speak for the better part of two decades now, and I kind of love it? The Nietzsche-quoting, Orwell-reading “Fight Club”-watching college smartypants I used to be probably wouldn’t recognize the adult I’ve become, but there is something almost comforting about the blustery rhythm of quasi-sensical work talk — so ripe for parody, so unrelatable to any other part of life, so detached in its occasional efficiency.
Plus, I also think it’s a good idea, and not just because, much of the time, garbage/work language does what it’s supposed to. You’ll rarely hear the word “stakeholder” anywhere besides an office or teleconference, for instance, but it’s a lot easier than saying “person or group with an active interest in the outcome of this project.”
That’s the thing: the way people talk in work spaces might be soul-deadening, but that’s only a problem if you require work to be soul-edifying. The best thing about work-speak is that it almost never appears outside a professional context. Garbage language, or whatever we want to call it, has a way of clarifying the line between work and life at a time when every other part of the economy serves to blur that separation.
And now, since the coronavirus is about to turn every office employee into a telecommuting shut-in — concepting all of our deliverables while wearing sweatpants on the couch — we should enjoy what remains of that separation while it lasts.
