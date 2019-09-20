TRAVERSE CITY — T. Michael Jackson called the State Theatre again and again, trying to find out when tickets for the Met Opera: Live in HD series would go on sale.
Jackson — a member of the State Theatre and the Metropolitan Opera Guild — kept being told, “We don’t know yet.”
Finally, near the end of August, he got the news — the State Theatre won’t be live-streaming the 2019-20 season of the New York Metropolitan Opera.
“I’m extremely disappointed that those of us who have been opera fans since it’s been here, that they wouldn’t reach out to those people and say, ‘We’re thinking of not doing it,’ or ‘We’re not doing it and this is the reason,’” Jackson said. “But there was nothing like that — no advanced warning at all.”
A statement on the State Theatre’s website says the theater is unable to run the Met series this year.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the Opera schedule and full season commitment does not allow us to have other programming necessary in our theaters,” the statement reads. “This is a decision that is based on many factors and was not an easy one for us to make.
“We plan to bring in special events over the winter to help supplement the absence of the Opera this year,” the statement adds.
The Record-Eagle attempted multiple times to reach three State Theatre officials, but was unable to connect with anyone before presstime.
The State Theatre began simulcasting the Met’s offerings in December 2007. It required installation of specialized satellite and project equipment costing $150,000, as previously reported. The equipment also can be used to stream other live events.
Met Opera: Live in HD transmissions are seen on more than 2,200 screens in more than 70 countries around the world, according to the Met’s website.
Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee and The Lyric Theatre in Harbor Springs are showing the operas this year.
The 2019-20 Live in HD season consists of 10 shows: “Turandot,” “Manon,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Akhnaten,” “Wozzeck,” “Porgy and Bess,” “Agrippina,” “Der Fliegende Holländer,” “Tosca” and “Maria Stuarda.”
Bill Storrer said he planned on seeing all but two of the operas this season and can’t understand why, when there’s an audience for the opera, the State Theatre wouldn’t offer it.
Storrer is a member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, but not the State Theatre. He said he wrote for “Opera” — a London-based magazine and the industry’s leading publication — for 40 years.
“What I was told by the management — and they have not corrected me — was that they could make more money doing something other than opera,” Storrer said. “It’s a not-for-profit organization. That should not be an allowable excuse.”
Jackson said he was told that the Met series interfered with other programming.
“Real opera lovers that also may be members there are very likely going to cancel their membership if they can’t get the opera,” Storrer said. “But I don’t know because I don’t know how many are real opera fans and don’t really care about movies.”
Jackson said, while still upset about the lack of communication, he plans to continue to support the State Theatre — it’s his Metropolitan Opera Guild membership he’ll likely cancel.
