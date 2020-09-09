"The Boys," an Amazon Prime original series whose second season began last week, is often described as a superhero story for people who dislike superhero stories — in which case, count me in. A quick perusal of the Record-Eagle's website reminds me that I've complained about superhero movies roughly every two months for as long as I've been writing in this space.
My general distaste for the genre is not based on extensive research. Of the dozens of X-Men, DC Universe, Avengers, etc., movies and shows released since the mid-2000s, I've seen maybe 10 and enjoyed maybe four. But saying snarky things about superhero movies, well into their second decade of unchallenged pop-culture dominion, is like arguing against the existence of sports — it's pointless and not very interesting.
The ubiquity of superhero entertainment, however, makes the format a rich target for parody and deconstruction, whether the approach is darkly funny ("Deadpool"), affectionate (“The Incredibles”), joyfully expansive ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse") or politically incendiary (“Watchmen”).
"The Boys," based on a mid-2000s comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, falls decisively into that first category, sharing with “Deadpool” a jaundiced worldview plus an aesthetic that combines slapstick comedy and gratuitously graphic violence.
It presents a world where people with superhuman abilities exist and are groomed from birth to be idolized by the masses, yet whose masks and capes obscure broken individuals who are warped by celebrity, morally bankrupt and often sociopathic. Their actions and public image are managed by a sinister corporation called Vought International, which produces entertainment, but also has its tentacles deep in the evangelical Christian movement and the American military-industrial complex.
The company's crown jewel is a group of heroes called The Seven, a not-very-subtle sendup of DC Comics’ Justice League. Its Superman equivalent, Homelander (Antony Starr), is invincibly powerful, but also is a depraved borderline fascist with some deeply weird Freudian issues swimming around his psyche.
Speaking of swimming, the group also contains an Aquaman-like “hero” called The Deep (Chace Crawford), who communicates with marine life and, despite being ostracized from the team for sexual misconduct, provides some of the series' bleakest comedy. Its Wonder Woman analogue, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), is a codependent alcoholic. The first season featured a team member, Translucent (Alex Hassell), who would use his invisibility powers mainly to hang out in women’s bathrooms.
So you get the idea. The notion in superhero fiction of morality being slightly less binary than good vs. evil is certainly not new. The show’s actual heroes — the Boys of the title — are a random group of people (mostly) without superhuman abilities, but whose lives have all been damaged by superhero negligence, fighting to expose Vought’s widespread wrongdoing.
But “The Boys” finds itself uniquely positioned as the right comic-book adaptation for its moment, particularly since COVID-19’s disruption to the movie-release calendar has delayed most would-be competing superhero content, such as the Marvel properties “Black Widow,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Eternals” and DC’s “Wonder Woman: 1984.”
But even if the action and story are outlandish, “The Boys” feels, weirdly, like one of the most plausible superhero stories I’ve ever seen. Because if superheroes actually did exist, would they behave like the valorized beacons of morality and justice that graced the pages of classic comic books? Or would they interact with corporate interests, military power, organized religion and the entertainment industry just as grotesquely as “The Boys” suggests they would?
The series’ least believable element isn’t the guy with laser vision, the girl with super strength, the dude who can regenerate limbs, any of that. It’s the premise driving the Boys’ crusade against the Vought company and the society enabling it — the idea that public awareness of scandal and malfeasance would be enough to topple a company, an industry, an institution or, I don’t know, a president.
Suggesting that we would be too smart to worship an obvious villain is giving America a lot more credit than it deserves.
