FRANKFORT — Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre’s professional acting company brings one of the Bard’s most popular plays to Frankfort audiences this month.
The Chicago-based troupe returns after a three-year pandemic hiatus to perform “The Tempest” at Tank Hill. The nonprofit performing arts organization founded in 2003 presents Shakespeare’s tragicomedy July 25, 26, 27 and 28. The company also offers a free two-day theater arts workshop for youth 6 to 14.
“To us artists, it feels like going home,” said director Christy Arington.
Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” was first performed in 1611. The story unfolds as the character Prospero exercises magical powers to control events. The play’s timeless themes of revenge, forgiveness and family hold relevance for today’s audiences.
“The real magic for ‘The Tempest’ is the love and happiness in the play,” Arington said. “It changed everything.”
Lakeside Shakespeare’s outdoor presentation replicates the play’s original staging.
“Our performances outside mimic what Shakespeare did at the Globe Theatre,” Arington said. “There’s no sound system, or theatrical tricks. It becomes more about the story than the production experience.”
In addition to the one-week only performance, Lakeside offers a free acting camp for youth. Arington established the teaching camp in 2005. Lakeside Shakespeare’s current education director, actor/instructor Danny Taylor, teaches along with actor Ian RQ Slater.
“Lakeside always wanted to bring arts education to art-starved places — away from Traverse City’s or Grand Rapids’ thriving arts scene,” Taylor said.
Taylor instructs the 6-9 age group assisted by interns. Slater teaches the 10-14-year-old clinic also supported by interns. The three-hour long sessions on July 27 and 28 culminate with a joint performance on the Lakeside stage July 28.
Youth will explore the Bard’s themes, while learning cooperation, how to use their language, bodies and imaginations.
“We try to make them understand why these stories have been around for hundreds of years,” Taylor said. “We get them hooked and open the door using creative play, but don’t expect them to be Shakespeare scholars.”
Taylor said the small group workshops boost student confidence for tackling something new and meaningful, and demonstrates the payoffs of hard work, which they can apply to their everyday dreams, goals and lives.
Lakeside Shakespeare’s artistic contributions broaden the local creative landscape cultivated by Frankfort’s cornerstone organization, Oliver Art Center. “We’re really thrilled,” said Center executive director Tamara Hoffbauer. “It’s an opportunity for the community to see live theater and get engaged.”
Register for camps or donate at Lakesideshakespeare.org.
