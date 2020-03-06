TRAVERSE CITY — For many years, The Accidentals have involved their fans in their music and made them part of the alt-folk trio’s family through giveaways, special meet-and-greets and other engaging activities.
So it comes as little surprise that the Traverse City band would call on fans to help choose the tracks for its next studio album.
At three concerts this week, The Accidentals will poll the audience to choose which tunes are their favorites, then compile the average scores to select the 10 songs or so that will appear on the band’s upcoming new studio album.
The first concert took place at a sold-out show March 5 at the Old Art Building in Leland, followed by weekend shows at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo and C2G Music Hall in Fort Wayne, Ind.
“We hand out a set list for the show and all the songs are in order … and we ask the audience to rate the song from 1 for favorite to 5 for least or somewhere in between,” said multi-instrumentalist Savannah Buist.
“Then we tally numbers for each song and put the top 10 songs on the album.”
It’s not the first time The Accidentals have leaned on fans in this way.
When the band — Buist, Katie Larson and Michael Dause — recorded its 2017 Sony Masterworks debut album, “Odyssey,” it staged a concert at Traverse City’s Workshop Brewing Co. and had its “core base” at the show help choose the tracks that would appear on the project.
As Buist put it: “We write to share and connect, so we feel like the audience should get a vote. It’s a good way for us to see what resonates with people.”
She added that this week’s preview shows attract “our core base audiences that have been with us from the very beginning, and they get who we are and what we are trying to do. We have a really intelligent music listener base, we trust them and we really like the collaborative feel of doing this with them.”
The band’s next album, titled “Vessel,” will be released in October, with a series of singles released starting in May.
Tracks for the project were recorded with producer/engineer Tucker Martine in Portland, Ore., and John Congleton in Los Angeles, Calif., with additional songs recoded in Grand Rapids, Nashville and Goshen, Ind.
“Those are all in discussion about which ones stay and which ones get released,” said Buist, noting that the theme of the new album is “perspective. Having a different perspective can change everything about a given situation.”
Among songs being considered for the new album are those co-written with Maia Sharp, who’s collaborated with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Cher, Edwin McCain and The Dixie Chicks.
