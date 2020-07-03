LOS ANGELES — When Hollywood calls, you answer.
Never mind being on vacation in Honduras in July. Forget the fact about moving from Harlem to Williamsburg a month before and settling into a new apartment in the city you’ve called home for more than eight years.
This is Netflix calling, offering a job running your own visual effects department for the first time. This is a movie with a budget of upwards of $75 million budget starring Chris Hemsworth, the actor who was Thor in the Marvel Universe in the starring role as a former Special Air Service Regiment operator turned black ops mercenary.
“A month later I was on a plane to India,” recalled Lynzi Grant, a 2005 graduate of Traverse City West. “That’s how fast things go here ... come and go.”
“Extraction” was Grant’s first foray into the world of big budget Hollywood movies and her first as the visual effects producer. When the credit’s rolled Grant found herself “below the cast, but above the crew” when those names scroll by against a darkened screen.
According to careermatch.com, the visual effects producer “oversees the schedule and budget of the visual effects department” and is responsible “for ensuring that the visual effects artists and visual effects supervisor bring to life the digitally enhanced aspects of the production in a timely and fiscally responsible manner.”
Forgot to have a rake on hand for scene? Better be able to justify the $20,000 computer-generated image cost to the production company.
“I’ve been on set before, but I’ve never been in charge of the entire film visual effects department before,” said Grant, who also had to hire the vendors and crew for the film.
Grant said it’s “a very live process” with a lot of “bob and weave.” She said having a strong support system and leaning on your film family — even though they’re 200-300 complete strangers — is the way to make it work.
Fortunately Grant experienced something similar as a camper and a counselor at a famed summer music camp in northern Michigan.
“Go make a movie,” Grant said with a laugh. “It’s like going to Interlochen with 200-300 people you’ve never met before. Now go play music and don’t play badly. That’s what I equate it to.”
Grant, who graduated with a double major in music and broadcast and cinematic arts from Central Michigan University in 2009, continues to carry lessons she learned from performing on the stage to working behind the scenes. It’s a balance Grant seeks in her life.
She credits TC West band instructor Pat Brumbaugh with instilling discipline and drive and piano instructor David Chown the ability to improvise and to chill. Chown, who still works with Grant on jazz piano, was not shocked to see music and cinema driving Grant’s success.
“She always struck me as a very talented and motivated person,” said Chown, who taught Grant in middle and high school. “She’s very bright and has good instincts. She’s also not afraid to try new stuff.”
That was apparent early in her collegiate career. Grant said an internship at a small production company in New York City first opened her eyes to the visual side of her life.
“I realized that was where I wanted to be, what I wanted to do and that these were my people,” Grant said of her first bite of The Big Apple.
After graduation from CMU, Grant joined her parents in Florida where they had relocated two years prior. Grant said finding a job was difficult and she couldn’t get hired at Sonic when she fell on roller skates during the interview.
Grant eventually turned to the music side of her brain, teaching music at a Montessori elementary school in Land O’Lakes, Florida. As much as she enjoyed it and the indoctrination “into adulthood really quickly,” the visual and NYC again pulled her back.
She landed an internship over the phone at a visual effects company, The Molecule VFX. In 2011, she transitioned to motion graphics and did rebranding for Nick Jr. and Lifetime, but it wasn’t creative enough for her. In 2012 Grant joined Vico Sharabani in a new venture at The Artery, staying there through 2018.
“I love starting everything from the ground up,” Grant said. “It was a roller-coaster, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Grant worked on commercials, a music video for Beyonce and other projects where she met actors Meg Ryan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and Danny DeVito.
“That really flung me into what it was going to be like producing visual effects,” she said.
Grant worked on some smaller independent movies in New York like “Ocean’s 8,” “Zoolander 2” and “Grand Budapest Hotel” for additional exposure. That work and meeting people like veteran visual effects supervisor Mark O. Forker led to a realization in 2018.
“If I want to do blockbuster movies, I have to make a move,” Grant said.
Then Grant got the call for “Extraction,” production in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, India and more shoots in Bangkok, Thailand.
The film wrapped on March 20 and was released April 24, both of which were unfortunate timing.
“The day California shut down for COVID was the day I finally turned in my last visual effect shot,” Grant said.
While Hollywood is “kind of at a standstill,” Grant is waiting on her next thing. It may be bigger budget movies, maybe bigger visual effects and possibly an executive producer.
“I’ll just find my next goal and see where life takes me,” Grant said, ready to answer the call when it comes.
