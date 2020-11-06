TRAVERSE CITY — Rich, earthy, robust, complex — these words are often used to describe wines. The terms equally apply to artistic endeavors inspired by area vineyards.
The Tuscan-style architecture of Mari Vineyards on Old Mission Peninsula was the spark for Scott Gundersen’s wine cork mural gracing the winery’s walls. The commissioned piece created from nearly 17,000 used corks reflects Mari’s balance of tradition and nature.
“Most people find it very impressive,” said Andy Jacobson, Mari tasting room manager. “They’re staggered by how much it took.”
The 48-by-216-inch image was the artist’s first landscape and first to remain in Michigan.
Gundersen drew the attention of Mari’s leadership after earning recognition as a top artist in the Grand Rapids ArtPrize competition. Today, his 40 cork works inspire art lovers on four continents. Mari is in good company. Gundersen’s prestigious commissions include the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Hallmark, Royal Caribbean, the Spanish Royal family and other high-profile organizations.
The Grand Rapids area high school art teacher’s taste for wine evolved into his unique art form following a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007. Gundersen observed how the Congolese people left nothing to waste. It was later, at a dinner party, where recycling became the heart of his art.
“I noticed for the first time that night how corks were all different colors and I was struck with the idea that if I had enough of these used corks I could make a portrait,” he said. “The idea stayed with me and for two years I saved and collected every cork I could find.”
Friends, bars and restaurants are among those saving corks for the sake of art.
“Fortunately, I’ve made many relationships over the past decade with organizations that collect used corks at a high volume on a national and international level,” Gundersen said. “When I have the need for say, 60,000 corks, I can reach out to these groups who always help fill my need.”
It’s old orchards and vineyards that gift woodworker Cory Blumerick with material for his art.
If they could talk, they could share the legacy of local agriculture. Blumerick, owner of The Wooden Rose woodworking business, gives them voice. He reclaims the field wood and taps other sources to create richly-grained artisan items.
Grape vines from Mawby and other winery vineyards become sculpture-like bottle stoppers and corkscrews in his hands as he explores their possibilities. “You never know what they’re going to look like,” he said.
The woodworker’s elegant pens transcend modern times. He believes trading disposal plastic pens for a handmade instrument adds meaning to the writing experience.
Blumerick discovered his penchant for woodworking as a student living in Hawaii. With only a few tools at his disposal he learned to craft Hawaiian hardwoods into items of beauty. Today his expanded material inventory includes bourbon barrels obtained from Traverse City Whiskey Co.
Unlike whiskey barrels which can be used multiple times, bourbon barrels are a one-time use cask. Like whiskey barrels, they acquire scent, adding a layer of pleasure to Blumerick’s crafting.
“I enjoy the smell and repurposing them,” he said.
Blumerick’s items are sold exclusively at West Bay Handmade in Traverse City and on Facebook.
Wine barrels get a second life as benches, bistro tables and wall decor at Rick Micham’s Lavender Valley Craft Works in Cedar.
“I started experimenting six years ago,” Micham said. “I made a few things, did a few art shows and sold everything.”
Micham uses every part of the barrel, most obtained from Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay. Red wines lend a purple color to the wood, he said, giving it a unique look. The gently curved barrel staves become bistro tables, stools, Adirondack chairs and garden benches, all infused with a rustic feel. Barrel hoops become wall art fashioned by hand into hearts, stars and the Michigan mitten.
“They’re almost like giant cookie cutters when bent into shapes,” Micham said.
Obtaining a ready supply of wine barrels to keep up with his craft can be a challenge. He purchases used barrels at auction for about $100, in addition to his local sources.
“It helps to know people in the industry,” he said.
Micham looks forward to resuming the art show circuit. He also plans to truck his wine barrel furniture to a California retailer and collect barrels along the route to sustain his craft.
All three skilled artisans avail customers of opportunity to savor the essence of fields, wineries and distilleries in new ways from the sanctuary of their homes, gardens and favorite places of business.
