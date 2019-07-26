TRAVERSE CITY — Michelle Mazzarella flies through the air, her ankles wrapped in lengths of silk, gracefully easing into the inverted splits.
Alyk Fuller runs across a matted gym floor and with the greatest of ease bounces onto a trampoline to execute a series of flawless flips.
Mazzarella, an aerialist, and Fuller, an acrobat, will hone those skills and learn some new ones over the next few years at the elite New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) in Vermont, where they’ve both been accepted as students.
They’ll spend 12 hours a day in class, focusing in the first year on the basics of ground skill acrobatics — juggling, tumbling and partner acrobatics — while getting into the best condition of their lives.
During the second year of the program they’ll develop their individual specialties, which are still up in the air.
“We’re leaning toward partner acrobatics, making different shapes, standing on each other’s shoulders, things like that,” said Fuller, 23.
NECCA is considered the Harvard of circus schools, Mazzarella said. Getting in required submitting an audition tape that had them demonstrating good form, body awareness, coordination and elements of flexibility and strength, such as pull-ups, splits, handstands and the back bridge.
They’ll also share living space with other students and are excited to be in the lifestyle.
“We’ll be living in a circus house with a bunch of other circus artists,” Mazzarella said.
The goal at the end of the grueling two- to three-year program is a spot in a circus or troupe such Cirque du Soleil, The 7 Fingers and others that perform on cruise lines and in amusement parks.
The daring young couple met about two years ago when Mazzarella, 24, signed up for aerialist classes at Water’s Edge Gymnastics.
“I’m a dancer gone aerialist,” Mazzarella said. “I’ve gone to the dark side.”
She grew up in Los Angeles and began dancing at 2 years old. Armed with a degree in dance from the University of California, Los Angeles, Mazzarella took a job at the Interlochen Center for the Arts about two years ago and this year is a choreographer in the summer arts camp program. She also teaches full-time at the Traverse City Dance Arts Academy.
While at Water’s Edge, she noticed Fuller.
“He was the guy doing flips in the corner,” she said.
Mazzarella mentioned she was a dancer and he told her he had always wanted to learn how to dance.
“I taught him how to dance and he taught me how to flip,” she said. “Now we’re running away to the circus together.”
Fuller was born and raised in Traverse City. When he was 14 he began doing parkour and freerunning, which has him vaulting onto rails, ledges and windowsills around the Traverse City area.
“In parkour the goal is to get from point A to point B as efficiently as possible,” he said.
He and Mazzarella, in fact, were recently asked to leave the state hospital grounds, where the architecture of the empty buildings provided the perfect spot to practice the skill.
Fuller took a job teaching classes at Water’s Edge as a way to get free gym time. At 18 he began coaching and performing with the Starfish Circus and the Aerial Angels, an experience that took him all over the country and to Dubai, Kuwait and India.
Since being accepted into NECCA, they’ve taken a lot of ribbing and often get asked if they are going to clown college. They admit that some clown training might be included in classes on theater and performance arts.
Fuller said he has no doubt that he and Mazzarella will succeed at circus school.
“We want to get strong,” he said. “We want to learn new things, but it’s a high-pressure scenario so having a firm goal and motivation ... and a good diet, is important.”
Mazzarella knows the next few years will require some resilience.
“There’s always going to be someone who’s better than you,” she said. “Instead of letting that get to you, you have to be open to it ... I want to be like a sponge and soak everything up.”
