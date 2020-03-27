I never imagined a moment in time when it would be forbidden to come together to play and listen to live music, but that time has arrived.
I look forward to its end.
I’ve always spent a lot of time thinking about being with other people. The first time I went out on a stage as a child and played something on the piano and had that exchange with an audience, and I don’t even mean the applause part of it, but the exchange that takes place while I was actually playing the music, I began to develop a deep appreciation for the power of a community of souls experiencing something together in the same place at the same time.
Later on it was the fact I preferred to make music with other people that led me in the direction of conducting rather than piano concertizing. I literally live to be with other people creating something for other people to experience. To have that taken away is a rather dramatic situation to find ourselves in for all of us who are wired this way. I think many more people are about to discover how important being able to be with other people actually is.
One thing I think which makes this time so fascinating, is that I’ve had the feeling for some time that as a society and culture we value less and less having direct personal experiences with each other.
Online shopping, online entertainment, online bill paying, online work and all of the rest have made many more people than ever before less apt to spend time with their fellow human beings.
Now that the option for anything else other than these indirect, impersonal online exchanges is being taken away from us, I think we’re actually about to find out how empty the convenience of not having to actually be with other people really is.
I think we’re about to value our community of fellow mankind in magnificent and long-forgotten ways.
Rarely has mankind been so united in an experience as with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Almost never have citizens of so many nations dealt with exactly the same thing. What we are all experiencing during this pandemic at its core is different kinds of loss, and the loss we feel most acutely is the loss of freedom to make choices of so many different kinds, loss of the freedom to choose to be together.
While I don’t have a crystal ball that tells me exactly what the immediate future holds, I do firmly believe that once we are through this time, we will experience a rebirth of our appreciation for each other. We will have many different rebirths actually related to all of those numerous things we will all start to do again ... with each other.
One of those things will be gathering together to hear other humans come together and create something of beauty for all present to experience and enjoy.
We will hear and experience the now forbidden thrill of live music.
We cannot wait to join together to make music for you again ... live ... in person.
