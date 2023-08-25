The Traverse Symphony Orchestra is getting ready to launch its 71st season and eighth decade of existence and the entire TSO family of board, staff, musicians, listeners, and supporters couldn’t be more excited about all of the exciting prospects on the horizon as we come off of one of our best fundraising cycles ever in the orchestra’s history!
In an era where some are still feeling the impact of the pandemic in negative ways, it is such an incredible statement of support and positivity about the future from our community that it almost defies description. I am so honored to be part of something that is so treasured by our community.
We have now made the news public that beginning in early 2024 we will be opening the doors on our new space for rehearsals, offices, and most importantly our new Community Music School — our organization will have a home like never before! In the course of the upcoming months we’ll be sharing more news about all of that, but suffice it to say we want our new home to be a hub for all of the performing arts. Our new facility will certainly be used by other performing groups and individuals in the area and we are all tremendously thrilled to be able to share with the community in ways never before possible and grow our artistic family at the same time.
Since we are in the process of developing our educational activities in all sorts of new ways, I wanted to start this season off with an event that is hopefully both fun and entertaining as well as having an adult educational aspect as well. On Friday, September 8th at noon at the Traverse City Country Club, I will be hosting a season preview event in which I’ll give a musical preview of the ‘23-‘24 season along with lunch. Longtime TSO fans may remember the “Lunch with the Maestro” series we did for many, many years. We have had so many requests to revive that series in some way, that we decided to do this event, but give it a new name, so the wonderful TSO Staff came up with “The Maestro’s Table” — which I personally think has a nice ring to it!
I really love events like this because there are so many words, expressions, and other details about classical music that it’s tough for someone who isn’t a full-time professional musician to have an easy command of the terminology. Some people are even intimidated by all of the foreign words and customs, which is unnecessary! I hate to have mere words standing between a person and their ability to enjoy and love this amazing art form called music, when I can easily help them to a place of greater understanding. This falls exactly into line with our renewed focus on education for people of all ages.
The Sept. 8 Maestro’s Table event is just two weeks prior to our Season Grand Opening Concert on Sunday, Sept. 17. That concert will feature the return of the incredible pianist, Claire Huangci who last performed with us in the Tchaikovsky “Piano Concerto Nr. 1.” Since then, Claire has won some prestigious awards, and become one of the most sought-after young soloists in Europe as well as having released a number of award-winning CDs. This time I’ve asked Claire to play Mozart’s “Piano Concerto Nr. 21.” This is the one with one of the most sublime slow movements ever written. For folks who attended movies in the ‘60s, it was nicknamed the “Elvira Madigan” concerto.
That incredible masterpiece of Mozart will be accompanied by the massive Bruckner Symphony Nr. 4, the “Romantic.” This work is truly one of my favorite pieces to conduct and takes us on a very special and unique journey. The composer, Bruckner, spent most of his life as a church musician, and many listeners to his music have drawn parallels between traditional gothic church architecture and his soundscapes for orchestra. Regardless of those associations, it is clear when hearing a Bruckner symphony that something special and perhaps even “divine” has happened.
For anyone interested in attending our Sept. 8 Maestro’s Table event, your place can be reserved by calling our offices at 231-947-7120 while tickets for our Grand Opening Concert on Sept. 17, “Mozart & Bruckner,” can be purchased online at TraverseSymphony.org, or by calling our offices. If you are reading this essay, I really hope you will consider joining us for this series of events and become part of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra family!
