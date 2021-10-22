Everyone at the Traverse Symphony is ready to jump, jive and wail this weekend for the debut of the TSO Jazz Orchestra.
We’ve put together a hand-picked group of five saxophones, four trumpets, four trombones, a four-person rhythm section and a 10-person upper strings group for our big premiere performance. In future shows I plan to augment this group even further.
I’ve been a big fan of Las Vegas-style shows my whole life. Chalk it up to growing up with “The Tonight Show” Band led by Doc Severinsen, the “Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon,” the Rat Pack movies, “The Dean Martin Show” and a ton of other TV shows that were always on in my house when I was a kid.
Later on, in my 30s, the whole retro-mid-century vibe became really popular, so if you ever came to our house, you would hear Bobby Darin and Lena Horne while sipping martinis. Now I’m making the City Opera House into my own big den of musical partying!
This show this weekend, Oct. 23-24 is retro Vegas, Swing, Big Band-style with music made famous by the likes of Buddy Rich, Harry James, Louis Prima, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others from that heyday of the lounge.
Future shows will encompass everything from the earliest of hints of jazz, through the latest and most up-to-date musical styles going on today. I also envision commissioning works to be written especially for this Jazz Orchestra. We have a big project coming up next summer involving the TSO’s “patron saint of jazz,” Bob James, but more about that in 2022. In addition, I’ve been communicating with some leading arrangers in the field about working with us on shows down the line.
This weekend at the City Opera House it will be a full cash bar in the lobby, a packed house (already on Wednesday we’re almost sold out), great music and fun. You’ll be able bring your drink to the auditorium, and I’m going to have an atmosphere casual enough, that if you want to go back to the bar, well you can do that too — just like in a Vegas lounge.
If there’s enough folks interested, I think we may stay around after the show and do a little more celebratory impromptu fun. Maybe if you come and buy them a drink, some of the musicians might even do another number for you!
I’ve put together a vocal group using artists that I know, and particularly for this first gig, I knew I could trust to bring it. Longtime friend of mine, Dominic Fortuna, will be conjuring up Frank Sinatra and Louis Prima tunes, Kate Botello will be channeling some Peggy Lee, Lynne Church some Rosemary Clooney, and Jane Rhodes (yes, we are related!) will be finding her inner Bette Midler in addition to a bunch of other greats from that era.
We’re so lucky to have in our symphony orchestra a principal flute who is a first-class jazz musician, Nancy Stagnitta, and she will be featured on several numbers. Traverse City and Interlochen area jazz/saxophone institutions, Bill and Laurie Sears will be on hand leading the sax group and playing more than a few big solos. Our principal trumpet, Ken Larsen and principal trombone, Tom Riccobono have put together incredible sections for these shows, as well featuring players from around the state.
The show is huge with 20 numbers, endless energy, endless casual fun with music. For me it is the perfect way for our first indoor live public performances in nearly 19 months.
That we’re coming back first with something new makes me incredibly happy. Let’s celebrate together!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.