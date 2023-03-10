In March the TSO not only has a guest conductor, but also a guest composer in the form of Jim Stephenson.
His music has been played by orchestras around the country including the Chicago Symphony with Riccardo Muti, the San Francisco Ballet, and now the Traverse Symphony Orchestra in March and April. I had a chat with him about his life, connections to the TC area, and what it’s like to actually create the notes musicians play in concerts.
Kevin: TSO plays most of its concerts during the year on the campus of the Interlochen Arts Academy, and utilizes many of its faculty as leading players in the orchestra. You have a long and special relationship to Interlochen. Can you tell us about it?
Jim: Well, Interlochen pretty much shaped my entire life. I started going to camp there at age 10, not knowing I would find so many people who loved music and the arts as much as I did. It immediately gave me a comfort zone I hadn’t known up until then. I continued going there for seven total summers, three years at school (IAA), and I also taught there for a couple summers. It was so important to my family that they even bought property right across the lake from Kresge. (Sadly, we no longer have that property, or I’d be there even more!) My composing life, to this day, can still be traced back to connections I made at Interlochen during my formative years.
Kevin: Long before you were at Interlochen you began your lifelong association with music. How did that begin and why?
Jim: Actually, as mentioned above, Interlochen kind of energized my love for music. I started piano lessons when I was about 8, I think, and trumpet at age 9. I attended Interlochen Arts Camp camp at age 10, and kept coming back. My father always had a love for music, which he certainly passed on to me. I played in bands at home during junior high, and had teachers that recognized that I had more than a passing interest in music, for sure.
Kevin: Did you always have a burning desire to compose music, or did you wake up one day with some music inside of you that you just had to put down on the page for other people to play?
Jim: To be honest, I had zero interest in composing until I was about 25 years old. I started out by doing some arranging for my brass quintet in my early 20s, simply because we needed a tune we couldn’t find elsewhere. That turned into arranging for our orchestra (Naples Philharmonic) at the request of our new world-famous Pops conductor, Erich Kunzel. After doing quite a bit of arranging for him, my interests turned to: “what if I tried composing something of my own, and arranging it?” (per se). Still, for a long time, composing was merely a hobby that slowly began taking over interest in my life, until one day, at age 38, when my wife and I mutually decided that I might try composing out full-time. And we’ve never looked back.
Kevin: When did you first write something for symphony orchestra?
Jim: Opus 1 for orchestra would have been my “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in about 1996, I think. I asked the orchestra (Naples Philharmonic) if I might write something for our upcoming Halloween concert. They, along with the conductor, agreed, and I was off to the races. I did a ton of research, and had a blast composing it. It still holds a special place in my heart. And I think it’s pretty good, actually!
Kevin: What was it like hearing that work played by real people and were there any surprises?
Jim: Sure — every time I have a piece premiered, there is something that goes differently as planned, and from which I can learn. It’s so important to hear real live humans making music (as opposed to computers, or whatever is inside my head). Often times, a piece will also evolve over time, as I hear more and more people play it, and it starts to take on a life of its own.
Kevin: I’m sure it’s hard to say, but what are some of your favorite “I can’t believe it’s happening to me” performances as a composer?
Jim: Well, I grew up in Chicago, attending the Chicago Symphony as often as possible. The CSO has a rather legendary reputation for brass playing, so, being a (former) trumpet player, the orchestra will always hold a special place for me. Therefore, when I had a bass trombone concerto premiered with Charlie Vernon as soloist, and Riccardo Muti conducting, I took just an extra moment during my onstage bow to take note of where I was.
- Writing a ballet score for the San Francisco Ballet was special, because it’s something I simply never would have imagined I’d get to do. (And now I LOVE ballet!).
- Hearing my name read out as a premiered composer with the US Marine Band at President Biden’s inauguration was rather surreal, too, I must confess.
- Returning to Corson stage to perform with the Traverse Symphony will also have that special feeling, because I spent so many years performing on that stage during my high school years.
To be completely honest, any time I have my music performed, I’m still somewhat surprised at the direction my career has taken, and try not to take any of it for granted.
Kevin: The program you will be leading on March 19 has the spirit of dance and the American dance icon, Martha Graham hovering around it. How did you first come to be aware of her?
Jim: As of late, I’m always reading something. Many of my works come from something I’ve read in a book. When it came time for me to write a fifth trumpet concerto, I happened upon a biography of Martha Graham. I knew of her, of course, but didn’t know about her. So I read the book, and found her story to be quite compelling. Her upbringing, her unwavering dedication to her work, her love-interests, and her innovations in dance and in her commissions of new works were all captivating, and inspired me musically. I thought it might be interesting to write a piece about her that could be paired with “Appalachian Spring,” and here we are!
Kevin: Are there some unique aspects to writing music for dance?
Jim: Well, I think the obvious one is to keep rhythm in mind. I think another one might be to write music that allows them to count and base their choreography on something concrete. I also think writing evocative and colorful music is important, so that the choreographer might be inspired to let their imaginations run wild. Setting music to characters is important — imagining where the principal dancers might be featured, etc. All of that said, I still feel like I’m just getting my feet wet, so hopefully I’ll have an entirely different answer in 10 years!
Kevin: In addition to several of your own works, there will also be Aaron Copland’s masterpiece, “Appalachian Spring” on the program. Do you have any thoughts about that work both as a musician, a conductor, and as a composer?
Jim: Digging into this score has been immensely rewarding. I love trying to figure out what Copland had in mind. It’s so masterfully crafted; so simple (sounding), yet so efficient in his writing. He gets so much out of the scoring. The score evokes such pleasure in so many ways: rhythmic drive, sweeping beauty, colloquial dance, and of course, the famous “Simple Gifts” hymn he plugs in at the end. But the architecture of the entire score is just stunning, and a joy for all players to perform. I think there are some secrets he injected into the score as well, but I can’t quite prove them (yet).
Kevin: In April the full orchestra along with pianist Jeffrey Biegel as soloist will be performing your brand new piano concerto. Do you have any advance words you’d care to share about that work as a teaser for our April concert?
Jim: I’m really excited to be featured twice in a month’s time with the TSO! Jeffrey Biegel has been a force in the commissioning of new works for piano, and I’m proud to have been selected to create a concerto for him. He’s a magnificent talent — it all seems to come so easy for him. The piece is a standard three-movement form concerto, evoking romanticism, reflection, and some rather jazzy figures, both rhythmically and harmonically. True to form (for me), I also try to keep the orchestra involved with several important parts for the players as well. It’s a tour de force for the soloist, and Jeffrey handles it quite easily; or so it seems. I should have made it harder!
