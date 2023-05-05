The year-round musical season of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra continues in May with a perfect representation of the breadth of music, styles, and performers we feature over the course of the year.
The long relationship between jazz icon and legend Bob James continues with his first appearance leading and soloing with the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra on May 13-14 at the City Opera House!
One of the first people I shared my idea of forming the Jazz Orchestra with was Bob during a boat ride on one of our area inland lakes while he and I were working on another project. Bob’s enthusiasm for the idea was actually one of my inspirations and validations of moving forward with the idea. I am beyond thrilled that we have pulled it together with Bob’s busy schedule for this hopefully “first of many” performances with him and our newest ensemble at the TSO. Seating is rather limited at the City Opera House, so I really want to encourage fans of Bob’s, fans of jazz, fans of the TSO, and fans of music in general to get their tickets ASAP. As of writing this essay, one performance is already sold out!
Bob’s legendary career spans decades going back to the 1960s and bespeaks a full life of great artistry.
Our other performance in May features incredible young wunderkind violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan who is at the very start of her career. On May 6-7, TSO audiences will have a chance to hear someone who has an incredible future ahead of them in an incredible program of music for violin and piano in the intimate setting of the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
Her program will be a mix of one of history’s most well-known wunderkinds, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, violin virtuoso Fritz Kreisler, and a beautiful rarity, the violin sonata by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, who is so well known for his gargantuan tone poems for orchestra like the “Pines of Rome,” “The Fountains of Rome,” and “Roman Festival.” For those not familiar with those pieces, every biblical epic film ever made modeled the music on Respighi’s sound world. That is a long way to say, this music is beautiful, evocative, and heartfelt!
As you can see, May at the TSO features music and artists from all over the musical and age spectrum.
We then get the summer started on June 9 at our new summer home, Rotary Square in Downtown TC when saxophonist and well-known area favorite Bill Sears kicks off our summer of musical treats as he leads and solos with the TSO Jazz Orchestra in a program no one will want to miss!
