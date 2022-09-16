Being an artistic director is sometimes a bit like planning a party. You ask yourselves the same questions. Which guests do you invite for a nice mix of people that will fit nicely together and create a new dynamic? What will be on the menu?
So those are some of the questions I was asking myself when determining who to invite to work with the Jazz Orchestra and the Symphonic Orchestra for our opening two concerts of the season.
For our first Jazz Orchestra concert, we have an incredibly special and talented jazz artist coming whose resume and career put him at the top of the jazz scene in New York City for more than three decades.
Juilliard jazz studies instructor and composition teacher, leader of his own band, and guest saxophonist with all the top groups at Lincoln Center and a ton of other things, Andy Farber will bring his unique set of skills to our corner of the world, and I could not be more thrilled that will bring some special NYC vibes to Traverse City.
Andy and I met in the most unexpected of ways ... through “Star Trek!” Six years ago was the 50th anniversary of the original series airing and as a lifelong fan, I was determined to go to the big convention in Las Vegas. So one day, standing in line waiting for an event to start, I got talking to the guy next to me, and quickly worked out that we were both musicians. We struck up a fast friendship which has endured and as soon as we had started the Jazz Orchestra I knew Andy would be the first person I would bring to lead the group. I know both the orchestra and audiences will be captivated by his style and flair in “Message from NYC,” Sept 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the City Opera House.
Quite a number of years ago when we were rehearsing a Sibelius Symphony with the orchestra, the conductor of the Interlochen Orchestra at the time, Carolyn Watson contacted me because she was going to be doing the piece, wanted to watch rehearsals and ask for any tips I could give.
I said “yes, of course,” and we likewise struck up an immediate friendship that has continued even though she left Interlochen long ago and has had an incredible career all over the world.
Similar to Andy, I had her right away on my short list of colleagues to invite to lead the TSO. Dr. Watson is the guest conductor of the Jupiter Symphony on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at Corson Auditorium.
I know everyone will enjoy, love and appreciate the great work of my two good friends with all of my good friends in the two ensembles of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
