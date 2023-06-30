As I start this summer, I’m looking forward to the Traverse Symphony Orchestra making many new friends in downtown TC.
We have planned two concerts featuring the full orchestra downtown and outside in July. This will be an unprecedented chance for people to discover the incredible thing that is the Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to the community and simply being together with other people, nostalgia is going to be on overdrive at the upcoming concerts on July 3 and 31 at Rotary Square in downtown TC.
On July 3 at 4 p.m. the Symphony will be serving up a traditional patriot showcase of music featuring tributes to the US Armed Forces, the music of Sousa, George M. Cohan (the original Yankee Doodle Dandy) Meredith Wilson, Leroy Anderson and many others. This program will be like a trip back in time to town square concerts from a century ago.
July 31 at 7 p.m. is one of the orchestra’s now legendary tributes to THE film composer, John Williams. Many of the classic scores he’s written will be featured. It’s so natural to play John Williams in the summer, since he was there at the birth of the summer blockbuster with “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “ET,” “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and so many others, all of which will be featured on the program. Since I grew up with these films, I always get a really special joy out of conducting John Williams concerts, and I can’t wait to do this one downtown in TC.
The July 31st concert is currently sold out for reserved seating, but it will also will be possible to enjoy both July concerts with free lawn seating at Rotary Square — just bring your own chair — or even listen from afar on the sidewalks of the surrounding cross streets.
I’m really excited people who just happen to be downtown on these two days, will get a rare chance to casually and informally experience the incredible and incredibly unique Traverse Symphony. It’s so unbelievable that such a small town and region could have an orchestra of such incredible quality, and I want more people to be able to experience their orchestra, as well as discover how awesome it is to actually hear a live symphony orchestra playing great music.
So come on out to downtown and join us making some new friends and hearing some great music!
