Imagine a summer day in Traverse City when you can bike with your family along the TART trails, through the Historic Barns Park, to a concert on the lawn of The Botanic Garden. You leave your bikes at the Norte bike corral, arriving 45 minutes early so that your children or grandchildren can have music play with Kindermusik before the concert.
Your children are then gifted seedlings from a SEEDS team member as you spread your blanket on the lawn and enjoy live professional music from the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra. As you listen and eat our signature “Moosic Medley” ice cream from the Moomers tent, you are surprised to hear the Northwestern Michigan College chorus join in the concert. It is now 10 p.m. and the sun is setting as you make your way home. This was a family time that you will never forget. This is the way summer in Traverse City was meant to be.
The vision painted above is a description of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s first two concerts in our new Sherry Milliken Reum & Family summer concert series. Providing “community enrichment through excellence in symphonic and other musical experiences” is a core tenet of the mission statement of the TSO.
This year the TSO has reaffirmed our commitment to this community by providing a series of musical performances and educational opportunities throughout the region. We have performed at the Sarah Hardy farmers’ market, the Traverse Area District Library, the Garden Theatre in Frankfort, Old Art Building in Leland, UpNorth Pride at the Open Space, and many other venues throughout northern Michigan. We have expanded our outreach of educational offerings enhancing our Civic Orchestras with online classes, Masters in Miniature education programs, and music for Tots@TADL. We are super excited about our new Suzuki string programs beginning this fall at Crooked Tree Arts Center, and have enjoyed artistic partnerships this year with TC Dance Project and Parallel 45.
As we emerge full force from the pandemic we have just announced our expanded 2022-23 season which includes 14 concerts ranging from our Symphonic Series, through our Jazz Series, to our Maestro Series of recital concerts. We are performing at Corson Auditorium, City Opera House, Bay Community Theatre, Lars Hockstad Auditorium and the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. We are featuring guest artists and conductors from as far away as Australia, and soloists from their teens to their 80s.
All of these programs, outreach efforts, and education programs are central to the mission of the TSO and support the cultural richness of this region for residents and for summer visitors. The Traverse Symphony Orchestra is 70 years young, and we are just getting started! To buy tickets for our Aug. 4 concert at the Botanic Garden, or to discover more about TSO classes and education programming check out our website traversesymphony.org.
Live music is back, our education programs are back, and we are committed to bringing outstanding and accessible musical experiences to this community.
