Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&