If variety is the spice of life, then this return season of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra is one of the spiciest we’ve ever had!
A couple weeks ago the TSO organization founded a new ensemble called the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra in a set of performances at the City Opera House which also represented our first return to live indoor performances since the winter of 2020.
On the one hand it might seem counter intuitive to make our first return live performance literally a debut concert of something new, but Executive Director Kedrik Merwin and I along with our board, felt that returning with something new set the right tone for all that’s coming ahead for the TSO organization.
During the time of the shutdown we were tasked with the problem of how to design and sell a subscription season with the incredible degree of uncertainty which we had (and likely still do have, if I’m to be honest with myself) back in the winter of 2020-2021.
While looking ahead to a somewhat unclear future, many factors made imagining that we would simply reopen the doors and everything would instantly be just like the fall of 2019 an unrealistic goal. It meant we had to do a lot of reimagining of the elements that would make up a season.
One of the key things which played a role in this concept of reimagining was the uncertainty of having an appropriate space in which to rehearse and perform with 75 musicians. With schools and churches having to enact their own fully understandable lockdown procedures to protect their people, this also meant we had to plan concerts that could be transferred to another locale if need be as much as possible. It also meant our access to the largest facilities would be severely limited.
We decided to use this opportunity along with the fact I had relocated to Traverse City during the pandemic and would have greater ability to be here for various events, to start some new programs alongside the traditional symphony, and the first of those to debut was the Jazz Orchestra.
Would people come to a live performance in October 2021 we asked ourselves? Well, our projections were exceeded by nearly 30 percent!
In other words we basically sold out the City Opera House for our two performances. We had audiences full of people enjoying music as pure entertainment in a light and casual atmosphere and I think I can safely say we all had a blast. I cannot wait for the return of this ensemble and the exciting performances we will begin announcing in 2022. We are going to go in so many musical directions you won’t believe it!
What’s next? We will now go in the completely opposite direction as we turn the incredible Cathedral Barn at the Historic Barns Park into our new concert space with a sort of blue chip recital series. We knew we didn’t have enough orchestra concerts to be able to invite soloists to play with the orchestra as usual. Why not feature them up close and personal in a unique setting that truly focuses on them and their personal artistry?
We are going from night club and lounge fare with a fairly large ensemble to just two performers and their instruments playing highly complex chamber music from the great masters of that classical form. The one thing we are keeping in common between the two events is the cash bar. We have arranged for that in all of our “off-campus” performance venues this season.
So after batting the idea around a bit, I got on the phone with four of my favorite musical collaborators from around the word, and sorted out dates for them to come and play for our audiences.
The first of those is violinist extraordinaire, Will Hagen who will perform on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. These two concerts will be Will’s first performances in Traverse City.
The Sunday performance is long since sold out and the Saturday night performance has a few good seats left. Will and I are playing violin and piano sonatas by Beethoven (No. 7 in C minor) and British composer William Walton, with smaller works by Bach and Bartok. I cannot extol Mr. Hagan’s violin playing and artistry highly enough. I’m really excited to introduce him to our audiences this way, and look forward to bringing him back for a concerto appearance with the orchestra as soon as we can schedule it.
In December we have the Home for the Holidays concert conducted by Tom Riccobono, one of our leading musicians as principal trombone for decades and conductor of the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra. Our wonderful choruses led by Jeffery Cobb will join what will be a still relatively small orchestra for these first performances back at Corson Auditorium on the Interlochen Arts Academy campus and then finally the full symphony returns in January with a super blockbuster concert.
