Christmastime is Here” is the name of the song the Charlie Brown characters sang in the famous Christmas special while decorating trees and skating on the ice.
It’s true that the holiday season is upon us, but boy is it different than any other in memory. It’s no secret that for the duration of the pandemic, everything associated with live performance or live attendance at everything from concerts, to sports, to church is necessarily either on hold, or the word we’re all getting tired of hearing — distanced.
The reason that song from the “Charlie Brown Christmas Special” is in my head today is because of the pandemic and the fact that I found myself playing it along with a bunch of other Christmas songs for a filming session last week for the Traverse Symphony Orchestra. While I really love playing that song, I never imagined that me playing it would be part of a holiday concert I would be putting together.
Holiday concerts are traditionally the time when you bring everyone together. The full orchestra, the adult choir, the children’s choir, community guests as Santa or a guest narrator or a guest singer ... these are the elements of a holiday concert — in normal times, that is!
We were planning on a concert with the different sections of the orchestra playing onstage in groups of five to 12 musicians at once, along with some brass music filmed in advance. All this would have been before a small, but I’m sure enthusiastic, audience. Alas that has turned out to not be possible, and instead we had to quickly figure out what we could actually do, in a distanced way, of course!
So we pulled together that brass music that had already been recorded back in November, I played a whole group of Christmas songs of which “Christmastime is Here” is one of my favorites, we figured out how to make a short virtual orchestra video, and we dug into our small archive of filmed holiday concerts. I put all of that into the musical food processor and we have a really festive and fun “Home for the Holidays” film that will be coming out on the day of the planned concert.
While I was reviewing material to use for that film, I was so taken with the 2018 “Home for the Holidays” concert at Corson Auditorium under the musical direction of my old friend, Lonnie Klein, I decided to re-release the entire concert which will be happening soon, as well. One of the other reasons I wanted to get that concert back out into the world is because it so wonderfully features our wonderful choruses, the NMC Grand Traverse Chorale and the NMC Children’s Chorus under the direction of Jeffrey Cobb.
We’ve got some other holiday surprises in store, including a “12 days of Christmas” starting on Christmas Day. So, in spite of the pandemic at the TSO, Christmastime is indeed here!
