TRAVERSE CITY — A fourth-generation stage performer, dancer Jennifer Dunne, originally from Old Mission Peninsula, is currently performing in “Chicago,” the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
Born with a desire to move, Dunne has expressed herself through dance since her youth.
“I was always dancing,” she recalled. “My family will not dispute that at all. I was always dancing around the house to Madonna, dancing around the radio, but I didn’t have formal training until I was about 12.”
If you take a look at Dunne’s family tree, you’ll see where this urge to dance and be on stage comes from, but don’t get confused–all three of the previous generations’ performers in her family were named James. And better yet–all four generations of the Dunne family have performed on a Broadway stage. Talk about upholding a family tradition.
Dunne’s great-grandfather was a vaudeville performer, and as a child, Dunne’s grandfather would also perform in the vaudeville acts on stage. Then Dunne’s uncle, James Dunne, whom she called Uncle Jimmy, was a talented Joffrey Ballet dancer who performed in Bob Fosse’s “Dancin’” and Tina Turner’s music video for her hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”
When Dunne was a senior in high school, her Uncle Jimmy unexpectedly passed, bringing about a sudden shift in her educational trajectory.
“I was planning to be an engineer,” explained Dunne. “I’d been accepted to Michigan State University, and then my uncle passed suddenly, and that was a big life moment for me. I started posing these big psychological asks–What are we here for? Who are we? What do we represent on this planet? And I was astute enough to realize that I was supposed to continue dancing.”
So, Dunne auditioned for different art programs and decided to attend NYU, where she was accepted into their dance department during her freshman year.
“I settled on NYU because I started to refine the vision of what I saw myself doing, and it was Broadway, so I wanted to be at the epicenter of where that was.”
Going into her sophomore year, Dunne refined her vision even further–her aspirations pointed her toward musical theater, so she auditioned for and was accepted into NYU’s Drama Department.
After college, Dunne’s first Broadway performance was a ballet-based production of “Oklahoma,” directed by Susan Stroman. And with her uncle having been a ballet dancer, this first Broadway experience held a deeper meaning for Dunne, pulling at her heartstrings in more ways than one and reaffirming her decision to pursue dance and performance.
“I’ve always had a real strong love for ballet, more than jazz, tap, hip hop,” said Dunne. “Ballet to me is my grounding place, my foundation.”
In the years since “Oklahoma,” Dunne has performed in many productions, and now, she’s a part of “Chicago” on Broadway, and with a beloved show, the expectations are high.
“The challenge for us on the Broadway stage is maintaining and sustaining high quality every show; no matter what, you have to give your best. And there’s something very satisfying about being able to perform at the highest level for our industry and give a piece of who you are to each and every performance,” said Dunne.
With a long-running show like “Chicago,” Dunne has the job security that comes along with a show contract, so as long as the show stays open, she gets to enjoy a job she loves. But there’s more to Dunne than dance and Broadway. Aside from maintaining the peak physical condition required to perform at her level, Dunne is also a mother of two young, active, and creative girls, and she’s been a freelance photographic retoucher for companies like Nickelodeon for almost a decade.
“It’s extraordinarily satisfying to be a working mom,” shared Dunne. “I get to flex my muscles in a lot of different ways, professionally, personally, and so the journey for myself is balancing my work and personal life, which is crucial and important for everyone.”
From Northern Michigan roots, Dunne has grown into a top-level performer who her predecessors would no doubt be proud of.
To quote Bob Fosse: “Human beings are born with the instinct to express themselves through movement. Even before he could communicate with words, primitive man was dancing to the beat of his own heart”–and that’s precisely how Dunne lives her life–dancing to the beat of her own creative heart.
