As Ludington guitarist Eric Langejans puts it, Full Cord started 12 years ago as “a total fluke.”
He just happened to camp right next to upright bassist Todd Kirchner at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival and, well, the rest is history.
The two musicians hit it off and eventually added other members to the fold to create a fun, head-turning bluegrass outfit that just laid down tracks for its third studio recording (the follow-up to 2018’s “Chop”) at Grand Haven’s Third Coast Recording.
The current lineup — Langejans, Kirchner, mandolinist Brian Oberlin and fiddler Grant Flick (with banjo player Luke Gitchel filling in when needed) — also returned to the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival in June, commemorating the 12th anniversary of that fateful meeting.
“Every member of this band was born into bluegrass and has a very deep understanding of the etiquette and musical skill behind a traditional jam and how to get lost in a vamp that shows off our skill,” said Kirchner, noting that band members have all studied other genres, too.
“We appreciate being able to be super consistent and swing between old school and newgrass in a way that doesn’t seem contrived. We are all at a level where we push each other to follow along and learn and appreciate where a jam is going … and are able to bring influences from jazz, Italian and classical sounds into our show.”
They also unfurl lots of original material, something they’ll showcase during a performance at 6:30 p.m. July 31 at the gazebo in Boyne City.
Oberlin, a member of several other bands, including Grasshoppah and The Journeymen, joined Full Cord last summer after moving back to West Michigan from Oregon.
“I went out to the picking party at Todd’s house in Grand Haven,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Boy, these guys are fun.’ We talked about getting together and here we are.”
The band already has had a hectic summer of performances with more touring ahead, playing the Hoxeyville Music Festival in August and traveling to North Carolina for a short tour in September.
“We have a great presence on stage with banter that is appreciated by the audience and relatable to all listeners,” Kirchner said.
“We hear from many fans that we are one of the only bands that will stick around a festival and pick late into the night and truly just enjoy being around and making music for fans off stage as much as on stage. There is a magic in making that kind of connection with 200 people around a campfire or lantern.”
