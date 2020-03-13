TRAVERSE CITY — A country of 32,595 square miles can now fit comfortably in a purse or even a back pocket.
Leslie Lee’s latest release is notable for both what it has as well as what it does not.
What “Leslie’s Field Guide to Ireland” has is a spiral binding, making the book easy to flip open for easy reference to information about the Emerald Isle.
The travel companion released on March 3 is compact in size; pages are 4¼ by 5¾ inches.
“It’s small enough to fit in your pocket and your purse, so you can have it with you all the time,” Lee said from her studio on the corner of Cass and Lake streets in downtown Traverse City.
“Definitely,” added Yvonne Fetig Roehler, creative director for publisher Jenkins Group. “This thing is very portable. It fits right in your pocket.”
Roehler, who designed the field guide, said the size presented some challenges.
“Making it legible was one of our missions,” Roehler said.
What the book lacks in size, it makes up for in information. There is a lot about the people, archaeology, mythology, festivals, pronunciation guides and travel tips.
“I wrote this book so when I had a question, I could look it up,” Lee said. “This is a reference book.”
“It’s a phenomenal resource,” Roehler added. “When I go to Ireland, I’m definitely going to get one. It’ll be my No. 1 go-to.”
While most generations use a smartphone to get information, Lee said it is not always an effective tool while visiting Ireland. Lee will spend 2½ months on the Emerald Isle this year, most of which will be spent in a part of the country where Lee discovered, through DNA testing, that she had a 100 percent maternal match.
Lee said she has made the overseas excursion eight to 10 times since she first visited the country in the late 1990s.
“Even if you take your phone, there were places where you couldn’t get a signal,” she said, noting Ireland’s sea cliffs are the highest in all of Europe and the land is very hilly.
Maps are on the front and back covers. There are more than two dozen illustrations, maps and charts on the 94-page book.
What “Leslie’s Field Guide to Ireland” lacks is type.
White space abounds in the maps. An empty page follows a lot of sections and there are blank pages for ‘Itinerary’ and ‘Calendar’ just inside the front cover and a open page for ‘Genealogy or Family Tree’ close to the back.
This is one publication where writing on the pages is encouraged.
“It’s OK to write in it,” Lee said. “We are not the librarian. It’s your own. It becomes almost an artifact or memento of your trip.”
The illustrations in Book 2 of Leslie’s Travel Companion — a follow-up to the 2019 release of “We Are the Land Ireland” — are done by Lee. The drawings are more purposeful than a photograph for Lee, who said she considers herself an “author/illustrator, probably in that order.”
“They all kind of capture something a picture doesn’t take,” Lee said. “It focuses my attention on what I’m looking at. It’s looking at (a scene) in a way I’ll never forget.”
Each trip to Ireland adds another layer of information about the country, Lee said.
“I was surprised by how much I didn’t know before I went and the more I learned the more I realized I didn’t know,” she said.
As with her first book on Ireland, the release was timed to fall near the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on March 17.
“That’s when people are thinking about Ireland or they are in the final stages of planning their trip for late spring or summer,” Lee said.
Lee has a book launch scheduled for the lower level of Horizon Books March 14 from 3-5 p.m. She is scheduled to make a presentation at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.