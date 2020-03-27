Presenting: Virtual music festivals.
The latest turn in the music world’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has some musicians, promoters and online “venues” announcing live-streaming “festivals” featuring a variety of stars, local and national.
The Michigan Music Alliance has assembled more than three dozen Michigan bands and solo artists to play the first-ever “Spread the Music Festival” taking place online March 26-29.
Northern Michigan artists such as The Accidentals, Jake Allen, The Marsupials, Oh Brother Big Sister, Sean Miller and A Brighter Bloom will join other stars from across the Great Lakes State to live-stream performances hourly from their own homes and remote locations for stay-at-home fans.
The Grand Haven-based Michigan Music Alliance, with help from Walk the Beat and Crooked Tree Creative, will coordinate and air the live-stream festival on its Facebook page.
The “stream-a-thon” is designed to raise attention — and donations — for the new Michigan Artist Relief Fund that’s collecting contributions for distribution to bands and musicians who’ve lost income and performance revenue due to canceled shows.
Elle Pellegrom of Crooked Tree Creative said with the possibility of a “full lockdown” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live-streamed, virtual music festival represents an ideal way for fans to see their “favorite Michigan-based artists” from the safety of their own homes.
“The goal is to raise awareness for the fund and hopefully encourage donations by expanding the reach of our Facebook page,” she said. “Also, never have so many artists had this much free time. What better to do? … Is it possible to throw a huge music festival without it even being real?”
The full slate of performances gets into full gear starting at noon Friday with Detroit’s Act Casual. A different artist will perform on the hour every hour through the weekend.
Well-known Michigan acts Dede Alder, Mark Lavengood, Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds, Nicholas James Thomasma, Hannah Rose Graves, Max Lockwood, Lipstick Jodi and others also are part of the lineup.
“I’m honored to be part of this collective live stream that promotes taking care of all of the musicians in our region,” said Grayling native Jake Allen, adding that he plans to do “a lot of live-streamed performances” from his home in northern Michigan.
“After doing just a couple of my first live-stream shows, I’ve fallen in love with the dynamic it creates with the audience. It gives the audience a deeper look into their favorite artist’s everyday life. Live streams are raw and real,” he added.
“The chance for watchers to get involved, ask questions and request songs is such a gratifying thing on both ends. In a sense, this social distancing is going to bring about a whole lot more connectedness.”
As with many musicians, the crisis came at a bad time for Allen, who had just launched a fundraising campaign for his new record and was forced to cancel a spring European tour.
Still, he said he’s confident “artists are going to be OK in this time. We’ve already had a lot of practice surviving in a volatile industry to begin with.”
The Michigan Artist Relief Fund has been established to assist Michigan musicians who’ve lost income and performance opportunities due to the current crisis. Fans can donate online at michiganmusicalliance.org/artist-relief-fund where musicians can also apply for grant funding.
“I’m not gonna lie, it’s been really difficult,” said Tai Jaxx Drury of Harbor Springs’ The Marsupials. “We’re still working on finding ways to survive this, and by some estimates, we’ll have all shows canceled for a frightening amount of time.”
But Drury said musicians are “trying to get creative” and relief funds started by Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology and Michigan Music Alliance will help. He said Pellegrom and the Spread the Music event are “fearlessly creating a new world just to help us stay afloat” and live-streaming seems “even more important during this time to spread the love and play music.”
To further accommodate the new wave of online performances, the LocalSpins.com website has launched a new “Viral Virtual Venues” listing of numerous upcoming live-stream concerts by Michigan artists. View the listings or add new shows at localspins.com/events.
