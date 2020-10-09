TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Bearup-Neal wasn’t sure how to put the 2018 nuclear tension between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un into words.
She didn’t.
Instead, she visualized “Who has a bigger button?” with a collage of actual buttons.
“Since I work in fiber, I put together a piece using buttons and lace ... to really bring that point home,” Bearup-Neal said.
Bearup-Neal’s work, along with 30 artists across, is on display this weekend at the “Citizens Coping” art show at the Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City.
Shanny Brooke, art director for the gallery, asked artists to examine how national policies, political ideologies and actions of the last four years have affected them, their family and perhaps their art practice.
The call for work had been out months before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooke said, but the timing certainly made the idea much more relevant.
“We have artwork, that’s kind of like protest art, and then we have figurative pieces that focus a lot on the artists themselves and how they are seeing things,” Brooke said. “With COVID that came into the picture in the middle of this call, that kind of added a whole layer of discussion for the artists as well.”
Some created work that expressed how they coped with a loved one being sick as of a result of the disease. Brooke said one artist had an immediate family member still coping with some of the long-term effects of the virus, and their work is representative of that. Another has a piece that delves into how divisive the population is when wearing a mask.
The year of 2020 has seen civil unrest following the officer-involved shootings of Brianna Taylor and George Floyd. President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 after downplaying the severity of the virus for months.
“There’s literally a piece in the show that’s a woman screaming into a bucket,” Brooke said. “Some pieces deal with the uncertainty of how artists feel about our future as a nation.”
It’s a trait that allows the visual arts to really hit home in a show like this, said Bearup-Neal.
She recently did a talk on how art allows people to cope with world events as the gallery manager at the Glen Arbor Art Association.
“Sometimes words aren’t enough,” Bearup-Neal said. “Sometimes a visual image can really emphasize an idea and make it that much more powerful. I like making work that’s about ideas, and this is right up my alley.”
Bearup-Neal said the visual arts have long been used as a way of expressing feelings about various events that are happening in the world. When you have something visual to look at, she said it’s different than seeing it on television or reading it in a newspaper.
She compared seeing art on world issues to being thrown a life raft. At first, the observer is swimming in choppy waters uncertain of their destiny.
But if you swim to the raft and take a minute to breathe, you can consider your escape plan and take in the environment around you.
It’s the same idea that allowed Lin-Manuel Miranda to rise to fame for incorporating rap music into a Broadway musical on Alexander Hamilton, she said.
“It’s not the hardcore facts,” she said. “Sometimes people can manage that and sometimes they can’t. A visual analysis of something that’s interpreted — as the visual arts can often be — takes the heart and the soul of the idea and presents it in a way that’s sometimes easier to take in.”
The Citizens Coping art show is one of Higher Art’s community fundraiser shows, allowing the artists to select organizations to receive a portion of the sales. This year the organizations chosen were Father Fred, the Women’s Resource Center, and For Love of Water.
The show runs through Nov. 9.
A limited number of tickets for one-hour segments from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday are available at MyNorthTickets.com for $12.
All sales from tickets go to the three benefiting charities. Attendees will select an organization when at checkout.
Masks are required. Instead of serving wine, Brooke said the gallery is raffling off a small art gift every hour.
