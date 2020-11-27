TRAVERSE CITY — People often ask upcoming National Writers Series virtual speaker Albert Woodfox, 73, to explain the feeling of being imprisoned in solitary confinement.
The author of the aptly named book, “Solitary,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist, could never find the right words.
But now, COVID-19 has produced a collective, isolating experience that may help others begin to understand.
“The main thing is the loss of the ability to socialize with other human beings, social stimuli — just a horrible feeling,” he said. “Prior to the pandemic, when people used to ask me what it’s like and I would tell them ‘why don’t you go in your bedroom and stay in there for a 24 hour period — you would get some semblance of what it’s like.”’
Some semblance may be the restriction and separation of which many Michiganders are currently coping.
The impact of loneliness for example, has been routinely compared to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Throw that isolation in alongside job insecurity, unemployment, and fear of oneself or one’s loved ones becoming ill, and you’ve got a recipe for mental health concerns.
“Many of us are having a hard time right now,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon in an October press release. “There should be zero shame and zero stigma — just honesty that can help each of us find our own inner strength.”
Inner strength is something Woodfox learned to cultivate during the 44 years and 10 months he lived in solitary confinement at Angola Prison in Louisiana, he said.
Woodfox was first incarcerated for an armed robbery conviction, and sentenced to 50 years, he said. While in prison he became an activist, establishing a Black Panther Chapter at Angola, and pushing back against what he said was prison corruption and inhumane treatment. That activism is why he said he was wrongly targeted when a prison guard was found murdered.
Then came solitary.
“The fact that you are being confined to an area for 23, 22 hours a day out of a 24-hour-period is a horrible, horrible feeling.” he said. “Solitary has no real penological purpose. It has no purpose other than destroy the human spirit, destroy the human sense of self worth,” he said.
Woodfox, however, used his cell as the birthplace for his transformation, he said.
“The cells we were confined to were meant to be death chambers, but we had it within ourselves to turn ‘em into schools, universities, debate halls, law clinics,” he said.
He did so partly by staying in touch with the outside world. Woodfox’s only allowed reading material was a Bible. However, guards would purposely leave books, magazines and other reading material behind knowing prisoners would retrieve them, he said.
- “Some of the officers, it took us time to realize it, were very humane because they used to leave newspapers in the garbage can and stuff,” he said. “They couldn’t give ‘em to us directly. We knew they were there and we’d go fish ‘em out…”
Woodfox also traversed what calls a de-education of the racist principals that led him to believe he had no purpose or value and then a re-education he received in part through the Black Panther Party, followed by a belief that his life had value and was worthy of contribution, he said.
“In my evolutionary process from petty criminal to social activist, I developed an unbelievable love for humanity,” he said. “For the last 50 years of my life that’s what I’ve dedicated my life to. To build a better humanity and in turn a better society.”
Reforming the prison system is the focus of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Smart Justice campaign. The organization reports that 41,122 people are incarcerated in Michigan prisons. In 2012, in a comparison of 35 states, the organization reports people in Michigan who were released, served the longest prison sentences.
To that end, the ACLU has a goal to reduce the number of incarcerated by more than 50 percent through a series of proposals. These include: decriminalizing many misdemeanor traffic offenses, eliminating mandatory minimum jail sentences for certain minor offenses, and increasing alternatives to arrest such as issuing citations.
“Jailing residents for minor traffic and other violations cost Michiganders their jobs, breaks apart families, separates good parents from their children, and makes it more difficult for the accused to pay outstanding fines, child support, or otherwise contribute to their communities,” said Anna Dituri, a field organizer for the ACLU of Michigan in Grand Traverse County.
Woodfox was released on Feb. 19, 2016 — his birthday. He said he’s using his remaining years to fight against solitary confinement and to elevate the human race.
“When I left Angola, or I left prison, I left nothing behind,” he said. “They didn’t take anything away from me. They didn’t break me. They didn’t make me compromise in what I believed in. My humanity — they didn’t destroy or take it from me.”
Albert Woodfox speaks to the National Writers Series audience on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Register at https://nws-tc.org/
