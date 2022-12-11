GLEN LAKE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore for the last 50 years helped create a regional identity.
Glen Lake Community Library celebrates the park’s legacy Dec. 15 with an event spotlighting “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear: The Rest of the Story.”
The book produced by the nonprofit Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes chronicles the park’s evolution through the eyes of community members and visitors.
“Everybody loves sharing Sleeping Bear Dunes’ stories. We thought why not put them in a book?” said Kathy Cole, the book’s co-editor and Friends volunteer. “In the first three weeks we had 1,200 stories.”
Cole said contributions were selected to showcase Sleeping Bear’s history ranging from agriculture and logging to camping. Other stories highlight park development, including early controversies.
Sections focused on how the park is used and enjoyed looks at elements such as scientific research, conservation and the public’s interaction with park features.
“We wanted stories with high interest and the largest variety of high-resolution photos,” Cole said.
Crowdfunding financed the 128-page, full-color book published by Mission Point Press. Book proceeds are dedicated to Friends’ efforts in improving park accessibility to enhance visitor experiences.
The public event begins at 7 p.m. in the library’s Program Room.
“It will be a shared celebration of our national park focused on personal recollections of individuals who have lived and worked in the area,” said Library Director David Diller.
Featured speakers include fourth-generation resident Mike Bolton. Bolton will share the centennial Manning farm history and how the National Park Service impacted the property. Amy Ellison will relate stories of working at the Dune Stand with her grandmother. Friends member since 2004, Kerry Kelly, will preview projects in the works. Photographer Dale DeVries will present a collection of his Sleeping Bear Dunes images and share tips on capturing one’s own picture-perfect park photos.
Empire Village council member for 26 years and long-time Empire Area Museum supporter Dave Taghon will address the museum’s role in preserving park history.
“Sleeping Bear came along about the same time the museum opened,” he said. “It went hand-in-hand.”
The book features photos from the museum collection, including one of Taghon and his brother enjoying the once popular Dune Ride, later discontinued to protect the park’s fragile landscape.
Taghon said “Picture Perfect Sleeping Bear” brings to life the personal view to explain Sleeping Bear is more than a national park, it is a part of life that has been good for the area and inspires greater appreciation.
“It’s one more way to spread the word about this beautiful park,” he said.
Event attendees are encouraged to share their own stories and bring Sleeping Bear photos on a flash drive. Photos will be viewed on the library’s large-screen television.
A bundle including “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear,” park Hiking Trail Maps, a Wildflower Guide and Sleeping Bear Dunes sticker will be available for purchase at the event for $29.95. They may also be purchased at local bookstores and online at lifeofthesleepingbear.com.
