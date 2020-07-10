GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center teases patrons with a provocative question: Who let the art out?
The answer — the center through its COVID-era “6 Feet Apart Art” series which brings summer exhibits into the great outdoors.
“The title of the series speaks volumes of the awareness we have as an organization and the responsibility we feel to try to put together events that are in keeping with COVID safety standards,” said series coordinator Sarah Bearup-Neal.
The GAAC introduced open-air exhibiting last May with the unveiling of its Outdoor Gallery. The gallery showcases five oil paintings by Empire painter Mark Mehaffey reproduced on aluminum panels and installed on the building’s exterior walls.
The outdoor art experience continues through August with four, “6 Feet Apart” events. First up is the Clothesline Exhibit. Anyone may submit a 5-inch by-7-inch drawing, painting, photo or collage on paper through July 15.
Works are to offer interpretations of northern Michigan’s landscapes and woodlands. The art, once encased in plastic, will create the clothesline exhibit.
The Mini Masterpiece Art Walk will showcase Leelanau County’s youngest artists.
“We’re trying to spark joy in people of all ages,” said event coordinator Michele Aucello.
More than 50 canvases were distributed to area youth. Artists from 3 years to teenagers answered GAAC’s call to challenge their creativity with acrylic paints or waterproof markers. The tiny masterpieces will hang from trees along GAAC property for self-guided viewing experiences.
GAAC visitors can get a sneak peak at the exhibit beginning early July.
“It’s really cool and something that doesn’t happen every day,” said Maple City’s Helen Hutchison. Hutchison, 12, submitted three mini canvases expressing her love of color.
“I’m really excited to see them.”
Other series programming includes Pop Up Exhibitions and artist demonstrations on July 25 in GAAC’s parking lot. Six artists share their techniques in printmaking, painting, pottery, collage and metalsmithing.
“Small is beautiful,” said Bearup-Neal. “We can’t do an art fair with 250 exhibitors, but we invited practicing artists in varied media. It’s a great opportunity to ‘see how the sausage is made.’”
Words for Water Poetry Throw-down is the series’ final open-air event on July 31.
GAAC partners with FLOW, a Traverse City nonprofit focused on protecting the Great Lakes Basin. The throw-down explores the question of who owns the water. Adult and youth writers and poets or any team of writers will be given five minutes to express their ideas in poetry or prose, free verse, traditional verse, haiku, rap, beat or experimental forms. Preregistration is not required. To learn more about the series visit glenarborart.org.
