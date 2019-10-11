THOMPSONVILLE — As a full-time musician, Grand Rapids’ Patty PerShayla wears many hats.
Not only does she perform regularly as a folk-rock solo artist on acoustic guitar and ukulele, but she backs up singer-songwriter Sandra Effert and participates in a Rush tribute band.
Until recently, she was also the bassist and frontwoman for the garage-rock outfit Talk Radio.
But with the release this fall of her debut, six-song EP, “Oracle Bones,” PerShayla, 26, has been concentrating on her own music and touring Michigan as a unique solo artist with music she’s described as “peace, love and a giant crowbar.”
(That’s not surprising, considering she often performs heavy metal songs on ukulele.)
PerShayla brings that approach to Thompsonville when she plays Iron Fish Distillery at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12).
The distillery is located at 14234 Dzuibanek Road in Thompsonville, about 29 miles southwest of Traverse City.
The multi-instrumentalist’s new recording is a “Halloween-inspired” affair with one song, she said, that was influenced by Edgar Allen Poe and Alice Cooper. The music can best be described as folk-punk, propelled by PerShayla’s gritty, distinctive vocals.
Referring to her many solo performances as “a day job” of sorts, PerShayla said she “grew up around jam bands and started writing songs as a teenager, beginning with parodies and songs about Harry Potter” — something she described as “Muggle music.”
While attending Grand Rapids’ West Catholic High School, PerShayla (whose real name is Patty Pierzchala) was a member of the marching band and played bass in the school’s jazz band. Soon after, she started playing in bands and attending open-mic nights.
In her full-band projects, she said, “we like to crank it up to 11.”
She describes the solo material on “Oracle Bones” as a collection of “bright and dark songs” performed mostly in stripped-down fashion on ukulele and guitar.
The album was produced by PerShayla and Paul Abel, a member of that Rush tribute band, and recorded at Abel’s PROP Studios.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.