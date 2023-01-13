TRAVERSE CITY — Comedians Kali and Janée Marie Meadows are big characters — literally and figuratively. They’re the sisters behind Hot Metal Playground, a sketch comedy project born during the pandemic that’s making an impression online and in northern Michigan.
The duo has been making comedy together since they were kids in the 1990s, when VHS tapes ruled and “Monty Python,” “In Living Color” and “Saturday Night Live” were in heavy rotation. The Meadows sisters learned to combine the thrilling unpredictability of live improv with the technical capabilities of video.
Today, their well-produced, character-driven digital shorts are finding an audience on Instagram at @hotmetalplayground.
Before the pandemic brought them back to Traverse City, the Meadows sisters lived and worked in Los Angeles for 15 years. Both illustrators and graphic designers by trade, the two began taking classes at The Groundlings, the influential improvisational and sketch comedy troupe and school.
Alumni of The Groundlings include Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Melissa McCarthy and Phil Hartman.
“We went to see comedy shows at The Groundlings,” says Janée Marie. “We were enjoying the comedy so much that we thought ‘we gotta do this!’”
Janée Marie and Kali started taking classes and moved up through the improv program. They had just graduated from the highest level class when the pandemic hit, and the two hunkered down in Traverse City.
“During the pandemic we said, why don’t we start Hot Metal Playground? Why don’t we start our own thing?” says Kali. “That’s how Hot Metal Playground was born.”
Hot Metal Playground is a two-woman operation, both in front of and behind the camera, with the sisters doing all of the costumes, props, makeup, videography, writing, acting, and editing. While attending Columbia College in Chicago, Janée Marie took a theater makeup class, which proved invaluable.
“One fun thing is we’ll do each other’s makeup, so we won’t know what we’re going to look like,” says Janée Marie.
Kali is the costuming specialist, having learned how to sew and introducing new costuming techniques to their productions.
“Both of us are visual artists,” says Janée Marie. “Together we share our skills and have fun with the visual side of things.” One recent Instagram post chronicles the creation of a prop papier-mâché turkey — made from those ubiquitous Amazon mailers.
“Our basement looks like a little baby Goodwill,” says Kali. “We have like 100 wigs all organized, and the clothing on racks like in a store.”
Each digital short takes about three to seven days to produce, and the Meadows have no shortage of material.
“We come up with tons of ideas all the time,” says Kali. “We have a book of sketch ideas. We pull inspiration from life, and our comedy is very character-driven. A lot of times, characters are pulled from aspects of ourselves.”
As siblings and comedy partners, the creative process is a balancing act. The Meadows sisters strive to make Hot Metal Playground an equal collaboration.
“We try to make it 50/50,” says Kali. “Whoever initiates the idea will hand it to the other and we’ll go back and forth. I’m not going to lie, sometimes there are arguments. But the good thing is we’re both very strong-headed, and we have our own sense of comedy. We give each other a good perspective, and a fresh take. Often what Janée Marie brings to the table, I’m like, oh man, this is so much better.”
Janée Marie concurs. “I feel the same way. Kali will catch the ball and run with it in another way that I wouldn’t have seen. I appreciate what Kali brings, and she appreciates what I bring, even if it’s a fight at first. At the end of the day, I’m always glad I honored Kali’s input.”
The name “Hot Metal Playground” may evoke memories of burning backsides for those who grew up during a certain era. Janée Marie explains, “I was watching a news interview on YouTube, and they mentioned that there was this hot metal playground — like when we grew up, before they made plastic slides. And I thought, ‘That sounds like a cool band name or something’.”
“I think it fits the philosophy of why we wanted to make Hot Metal Playground: so we could have a sandbox or a playground to do what we want to do with comedy, and not hold ourselves back,” says Kali.
Experimentation, courage, and fun are at the heart of Hot Metal Playground’s sketches.
“Our entire video process is like the improv process. They say improv is like jumping out of a plane, and then putting together the parachute,” says Janée Marie. “You figure it out on the way. We jump out and see what we get, and let the play happen. That’s where you find the magic. Allowing yourself to play and allowing yourself to fail.”
In addition to producing more digital shorts, Kali and Janée Marie are working on a video series with some friends in Los Angeles, and are looking to develop a live show to take out on the road.
Last month they performed in the sold-out “Christmas at the Old Art Building: A Variety Show Spectacular” in Leland. Hosted by Andrew Dost (formerly of the band Fun.), the retro-inspired performance included caroling, comedy, holiday cheer and some new “Dickens-esque” characters Hot Metal Playground developed for the show.
Despite spending many foundational years in Los Angeles, for Hot Metal Playground, Traverse City is home for the foreseeable future.
“As long as there’s opportunity here, and with the internet and being able to work remotely, this is a place where we can pursue this type of career,” says Kali. “We love our Midwest roots, and pulling inspiration from that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.