TRAVERSE CITY — It’s not too late to see the summer night sky over a Western landscape nor too early to spot a snowy owl.
Both are on display in a new photographic exhibit from the Traverse Area Camera Club at the Crooked Tree Arts Center — Traverse City.
The TACC show opened on Oct. 12 and runs through Nov. 16. A reception is scheduled for Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
This is not the first time the Crooked Tree Arts Center has hosted a TACC exhibition. The club had an exhibit at the arts center for about three weeks last year.
“We hosted their show last November here,” said Megan Kelto, associate director of Crooked Tree Arts Center — Traverse City. “It was a good exhibit. We both were eager and wanted to continue it this year.”
This is the first time the winners of the club’s annual competition in May have been on display.
“This is the sum of last year, basically,” said Tim Wade, a member of the TACC Critique Night/Competition committee and hobby photographer for 45 years.
The TACC has been in existence for more than 20 years. The club’s 130 members range from master photographers to the very beginner.
“It started with a group of us with an interest in photography,” said TACC president John Russell, who said he is in his “50th year with a camera,” 30 of which include the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
The range of club members is reflective in the exhibit. First-, second-, third-place and honorable mention winners in novice, intermediate and master categories are on display in the room just behind the front desk.
There is a picture of the night sky out west on metal from Ragnar Avery — a board member at Crooked Tree and the TACC — and a pair of snowy owls on opposite corners.
The display space for the TACC exhibit has been many things over the years, including a gift shop. Kelto said the walls received a fresh coat of paint, new lighting and the floor was recently updated.
“This is the first time we’ve used this room, this space as an exhibit space,” she said.
“What a nice room for it,” Russell added.
The TACC meets several times a month, including a regular meeting the third Thursday at the Presbyterian Church in Traverse City. The second Saturday of every month will have a discussion topic. Aerial photography was a recent subject.
The first Monday of the month from September through April is Critique Night, where tips are offered. That leads to the competition on the first Monday in May when awards are presented.
Russell and Wade said Critique Night is all about being constructive.
“There’s meaning for everybody and room for improvement, no matter what your experience is and everything else,” Wade said.
“We’re proud of what people have accomplished,” added Russell, who said the TACC and the exhibit is a fun way to give back to the community.
Crooked Tree Arts Center is free (donations are accepted) and open to the public six days a week. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Also on display are “ORIGINAL: Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Prints” and “The Floating World: Traditional Japanese Woodblock Prints.”
A reception for the TACC exhibit will be held on Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
“It’s a little change to meet and greet with the photographers, to share some wine and snacks,” Kelto said. “It’ll be a nice little gathering.”
While the TACC 2019 Competition Show will be on display for a little over a month, don’t be surprised to see it return in 2020.
“Crooked Tree has been a great partner for us,” Russell said.
“We hope it’s an annual event,” Wade added. “Crooked Tree seems to think we can keep this going.”
“There’s meaning for everybody and room for improvement, no matter what your experience is and everything else.” Tim Wade, camera club board member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.