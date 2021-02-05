An estimated 48 opera houses were built in Michigan in the 19th and early 20th century. At one time, almost every town in the state had a facility referred to as an opera house. Many were majestic, detailed works of art. Few remain.
They were feats of their time — imagine building the three-story City Opera House in nine months in 1891?
Sadly, the majority of Michigan’s wonderful old jewel boxes have been razed, burned down or repurposed, taking Michigan history with them. Only seven of these historic structures are open statewide today — the earliest built in 1866; the youngest built in 1903. Each is operating and open. Not all are fully restored. Some have been closed, abused or forgotten for 20-50 years at a time. These seven remarkable renovations and rescues are in Adrian, Cheboygan, Howell, Coldwater, Calumet, Traverse City and Manistee.
They are the Croswell Opera House (1866), the Cheboygan Opera House (1877/1888/1904), Howell Opera House (1881), Tibbits Opera House (1882), City Opera House ( 1892) Calumet Theater (1900) and Ramsdell Theater (1903).
As both the civic and arts center for the community, the local opera house was a venue for community meetings, political rallies, concerts, lectures and theatrical performances by both traveling troupes and amateur local groups. Many of these civic auditoriums started with “hall” in their name. City Opera House was first named City Opera Hall; the Croswell Opera House was Adrian Union Hall. At a time when many people considered the theater immoral and uncouth, renaming a building an “opera house” soothed long-held suspicions.
Built to serve and connect, each opera house is an piece of architectural history. They’ve survived multiple fires and possible demolition. They’ve seen World Wars, the Great Depression and modernization upon modernization, from horse and buggy, to automobiles to self-driving cars. City Opera House (COH) was the first Traverse City business to have electricity, 10 years after Edison flipped the first switch in Manhattan in 1882. In 1925, it’s estimated only half the US had power. COH was progressive! Refrigeration came along in 1913 but these Victorian beauties had been serving meals for years — COH’s Feb. 4, 1892 grand opening served oysters brought in by train, candied jellies, cow tongue and other delicacies. By the 1920s opera houses competed with movies; by 1955, half of all homes in the U.S. had televisions.
Like technology, design trends change. Thanks to Public Broadcasting Service’s “Victoria” and other period pieces, there has been a resurgence in Victorian–era interests. “Victorian architecture” refers to styles that emerged between 1830 and 1910 (during the reign of Queen Victoria), spawning several well-known styles, including Gothic revival, Italianate, Second Empire, Queen Anne, stick style, Romanesque style and shingle style.
No two Victorian opera houses are alike — our Michigan opera houses each showcase regional flair and local personality. The Calumet Theater was rebuilt ( a third time) by Architect Charles K. Shand who more than doubled its size in a style he termed “Italian Renaissance.” Reflecting the source of the community’s wealth, the roof and cornices were covered with brilliant copper.
COH was designed in Richardsonian Romanesque style, with dramatic barrel vault ceiling, fresco paintings, gold leaf accents, staircase, oriel windows and Victorian styling. Restoration took place in 1985, 2002 and 2007. Recent work included third-floor restrooms, a meeting room and the Bryan Crough dressing rooms. All three floors are open for use. COH hosts more than 60,000 guests annually, and is a nonprofit run by a volunteer board.
Coldwater’s Tibbits Opera House (1882) was designed in the French Second Empire style, featuring detailed metal cornices, a metal-clad balcony and bronze light fixtures. Outside, a 24-foot-tall cupola towered 76 feet above the sidewalk. By the time the building went out of business (1950s) the facade was “modernized” by stripping away all the original sheet metal, blocking up the windows, and the building was covered in white, Art Deco-style tiles. In 2012, the Tibbits Foundation, raised enough funds for work to begin. The $3.3 million project — which took more than a year to complete — saw the full restoration of the facade, including masonry, windows, doors and painted sheet metal.
Restoration is underway at the Howell Opera House (1881). Standing three stories tall, the main floor is open for rentals and small events. The auditorium awaits additional funding for completion. Detroit architect Almon C. Varney designed the three story Victorian building with a grand staircase leaning up to the beautiful 800-seat auditorium. In 2000 when the Livingston Arts Council purchased the building, restorers found everything from light fixtures to hinges, original windows to seats, all waiting to become useful again.
Multi use and mixed use are trending terms for commercial properties. Our Victorian–era buildings lead the way. Calumet, Cheboygan and Traverse City opera houses all originally served multiple purposes. Combining the opera house and City Hall, Cheboygan’s the three-story structure housed the police department, jail and fire department on the lower levels with the opera house above. The Calumet Theater, originally the two–story Red Jacket Village Hall (1886) housed the fire station, government offices and jail on the first floor with the stage and auditorium above. COH was built for mixed use — including Votruba Harness Company which continues as Votruba Leather Goods today.
Stewardship is the saving grace for these Michigan opera houses. We owe much to Michigan’s Victorian–era business owners who saw a need for culture and community. Lawyer Charles M. Croswell, who became Michigan’s 17th governor, built the Croswell Opera House in Adrian. Barton S. Tibbits, the mayor of Coldwater and owner of the B.S.T. Cigar Company, was challenged to jointly fund and build an opera house for the city. The partner backed out but Tibbits forged ahead, declaring he would “build an opera house if it bust my factory.” Today, the Tibbits Opera House fulfills Baron S. Tibbits original vision to build a monument would beautify the city of Coldwater.
COH was built by three Traverse City businessmen — Anton Bartak, Frank Votruba, and Charles Wilhelm. The proprietors and neighbors recognized an opportunity to grow their businesses and enhance culture in the booming lumber town. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972, it was donated to the city by the Votruba family in 1980. Shortly after that, the City Opera House Heritage Association was formed, dedicated to restoring and reopening it.
Uniquely, COH features two performing arts series, featuring professional national-touring artists, multiple arts education programs (ages 8-18) and an active schedule of public and private community events year round. Today, the city rents the building to the City Opera House Heritage Association. It’s estimated City Opera House attracts 2.6 million dollars to the region annually.
The Ramsdell Theater was built in 1903 by local lawyer and philanthropist Thomas Jefferson Ramsdell. This well-to-do lawyer also built the first bridge across the river, opened the first hardware store in Manistee, was instrumental in establishing the first newspaper, helped to found the First National Bank, and the Manistee Water Works. He invested in real estate and when the Scandinavian Opera House burned, he invested over $100,000 to create a landmark that is still standing today – the Ramsdell Theatre and Hall.
The Cheboygan Opera House, originally constructed in 1877, was twice ravaged by fires and rebuilt in 1888 and 1903. It still houses its original combination of City Hall, Police Department, Fire Department. The 582-seat opera house boasts a horseshoe balcony and five, gold-trimmed proscenium arches. In 1984, the restored Cheboygan Opera House celebrated its grand reopening. Though the exterior no longer represents its original style due to the installation of a “modern” façade common to the 1980s, the interior was meticulously returned to its stunning Victorian beauty.
Opera houses share a common story — the introduction of movies was the death of live theater. Opera houses lost appeal by the late 1920s and many were in disrepair or demolished by the ‘50’s. Many opera houses during the mid-19th century experienced clumsy modernization attempts to convert them into a movie house. For example, with no consideration for preservation, the Tibbits Opera House interior converted into a “modern” movie theater in 1930’s. Closed, then pressed to reopen in the 1960s, the result is a 1960s interpretation of Victorian décor with red flocked wall paper, wood paneling, stucco ceiling and conventional theater seating. The exterior was restored in 2013 and in 2019 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Howell Opera House was spared. The fire marshal condemned the upper levels in 1924. For many years, the lower retail space was the home of a popular hardware store and the once opulent opera house served as a storeroom. That neglect actually saved its integrity.
COH had the good fortune of the stewardship of the Votruba family, the city and the City Opera House Heritage Association. Much of the theater was intact and restoration and renovation kept its original beauty.
Manistee’s Ramsdell Theater (1903) is the youngest of the seven open today. Nearly restored, the theater, exhibit hall and ballroom are open and in use year round.
Adrian’s Croswell Opera House is the only one of the seven Victorian-era opera houses that has operated continuously. It’s the oldest continuously operating theater in Michigan and third oldest in the United States.
All seven opera houses made remarkable comebacks. Their stories are similar. A small group of passionate people get the ‘bug’ to save the structure.
They tell the story of the building and the community rallies, understanding the value in preserving the cultural gem. Fundraising begins. It takes years and phases for most. Somewhere along the way, renovations begin. The reopening is a point of community pride and we are reminded through new shared experiences the value of a community meeting space.
But their stories aren’t over. We are experiencing a remarkable time in our nation. The COVID-10 pandemic impacted businesses and nonprofit models everywhere. These organizations have a big job of driving arts and culture forward, while preserving each community legacy for future generations. Grants and event sales only cover a portion of operational expenses. Community support is a must if the opera houses are to continue to serve their communities, as they have for more than 115 years. These buildings and nonprofits will need our continued patronage and donations.
The Victorian era is regarded as a time during which literature and theater flourished. Theaters openly displayed and played dramas relating to social problems. Today, these opera houses continue to serve their communities in the same role. Post-pandemic we will want to safely gather, share our experiences and enjoy the fellowship and expression art and theater allow.
Each of these opera houses continues to drive the local economy while patrons are in town for an event, exhibit or performance. Cheboygan Opera House showcases supports the performing arts on the shores of Lake Huron. The Croswell Opera House produces six to eight full-scale musicals per year, along with straight plays, children’s theater and occasional concerts. Our magnificently restored COH hosts two performing arts series and hosts the National Writers Series, Traverse City Film Festival, SwingShift and the Stars and TCNewTech events.
This weekend marks the 127th year since City Opera House’s Grand Opening in 1892. We are proud. We are resilient and remarkable, together.
