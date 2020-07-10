TRAVERSE CITY — Conversations with Seth Bernard always brim with upbeat phrases and thought-provoking ideas — from racial justice to environmental stewardship to healing hearts to building community.
It’s all about, as he puts it, “a moral imperative to make the world more fair.”
So, it should come as little surprise that the prolific northern Michigan singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and activist would center his latest solo album around many of those same themes.
“It’s about healing and working for justice,” he said of “Let Love Light the Way,” which was released on the Earthwork Music label in June.
“It’s about working to keep our hearts open and to tend to our hearts while we do the work that we’ve been called to do in the world.”
Remarkably, the album was created, recorded and released in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic while Bernard also juggled a re-launch of the Earthwork Music collective he founded decades ago and his role as co-executive director of the statewide Title Track organization that promotes racial equity and environmental protection.
The album was written, performed and recorded by Bernard — mostly at his home in Kalkaska County’s Clearwater Township about 22 miles east of Traverse City — on a four-track cassette recorder, with some songs written years ago and others completed this spring. He noted that he’s been recording on his four-track cassette deck since he was 16, so the process was comfortable and seamless.
“I’ve put a lot of blood sweat and tears into my albums over the years and this experience was different. It wasn’t challenging at all, it was effortless,” said Bernard, who played an arsenal of instruments — from guitars to keyboards to a saxophone — for the recording.
“No attachments, no budget, no clock. I didn’t let myself overthink things.”
He said he was committed to “living in the song” and “in the moment,” rather than seeking flawless production.
“It’s definitely not perfect. It’s like the album I’ve released in the past 10 years that I’ve spent the least amount of time being meticulous about in terms of editing. That was part of the choice and the process.”
Bernard taped his songs over an old cassette of Phish performing at Deer Creek years ago, a tape given to him by a friend. Between recording sessions, he also took daily “cold plunges” in a spring-fed pond on his property.
As for finding the motivation to quickly turn around this new album, Bernard credited cancellation of a trip to Armenia and Israel due to COVID-19. With his 40th birthday approaching in April, Bernard was set to make a March pilgrimage overseas and had arranged various collaborations with friends during the voyage.
But the lockdown scuttled the trip and upended his plans. So, he said, he found himself at home “surrounded by instruments. I had all this energy.”
“I got into a regular practice of recording in my basement during quarantine, without any attachment to outcomes,” he said. “There wasn’t a clear plan for this work to become an album, I just started filling up tapes and in the process, methods and themes and specific practices emerged.”
He said he “tried to make it feel cozy and personal and kind of … nurturing.”
That mission of nurturing and healing is also reflected in Bernard’s leadership of Title Track, which works at the intersection of environmental protection and racial justice — aiding communities which are disproportionately harmed by pollution and environmental problems.
