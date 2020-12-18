TRAVERSE CITY — Houghton Lake will pack a theater when the time is right.
Northern Michigan independent filmmaker Rich Brauer has released “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water,” the sequel to his 2008 film with the same title. The film, set in the Houghton Lake area, features all living actors from the original ice fishing film in a comedy set a few years into the future.
“I kept getting bugged from people,” Brauer said. “(they say) ‘Man, I’d like to see more of that thing.’”
So Brauer forged ahead. He decided to write the screenplay using the same actors who were in the original film to play the same characters.
Tony Nogard (Joey Albright) gets a call that his waterlogged vehicle is finally getting pulled out of Houghton Lake. The Department of Natural Resources ends up handing him a hefty fine, however, and Nogard competes in a fishing tournament in town to pay it.
Nogard and his friend Sam Idleman (Wayne David Parker) resurrect a forgotten boat he inherits from his dad (Ernest Borgnine in the original film). The two meet up with long-time fisherwoman Stormy (Kimberly Guerrero) who offers them a gift at the perfect time. Borgnine died in 2012 at 95.
“We got everybody back and we basically picked up where we left off,” Brauer said. “It’s like everybody knew their characters and community of Roscommon County ... we were met with nothing but open arms and excitement.”
Guerrero, who plays the role of the only new character, appeared on “Seinfeld” in a season five episode titled, “The Cigar Store Indian.”
Guerrero plays “Winona,” a Native American friend of Elaine Benes that Jerry Seinfeld meets at Elaine’s apartment. Jerry has repeated troubles as he dates Winona, particularly when he runs into Kramer boasting about the “cigar store Indian” making whooping noises as he speeds past the two.
Brauer filmed the movie in full during the fall months of September of 2019 and it was edited during the course of the next year.
Amber Elliott, who served as director of photography and editor of the movie, worked remotely from her home in Idaho but said it didn’t take away from the collaboration.
“Even though we were working remotely it really felt like we were sitting in the same studio together,” Elliott said.
The film’s initial release will be exclusively on DVD because of restrictions on indoor gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of movie theaters, but Brauer doesn’t see that as the end of the world.
“People in this genre of movies where you have families and kids and it’s a fun, rollicking adventure, it’s kind of a keepsake, too,” Brauer said. “These are the kind of movies you put in your cottage and leave forever.”
Elliott, having worked with Brauer several times in the past, said his biggest reward as an independent filmmaker is sitting in the theater while a movie is being premiered.
Eventually that will happen, but not now.
“To be able to sit in a theater and listen to people react to what you’ve written after you’ve gone through the whole process of putting it up on the screen, I know is one of the biggest parts of his achievements,” Elliott said.
Two Houghton Lake stores currently have the DVD for sale: Lymans on the Lake and R&J Best Choice Market Place. Those interested can also order a copy from www.brauer.com
The distributor will offer a streaming option that Brauer expects to be made available in 2021.
