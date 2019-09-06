TRAVERSE CITY — Musician Chris Sterr’s guitar-playing fingers are on multiple projects throughout the local music scene.
In addition to being a solo artist, the Traverse City musician performs with a trio called The Pocket and also plays with Stolen Silver, which is releasing a four-song live EP that Sterr helped produce.
Sterr stopped by Interlochen Public Radio’s Studio A to record this month’s On the Record podcast, which streams on soundcloud.com/recordeagle starting at noon today and later on interlochenpublicradio.org. Host Noelle Riley, IPR news director, produces the podcast in partnership with the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Q: You’re from Detroit, and your website says your music represents the Funk Brothers-era of Motown. What does that mean?
A. I grew up with Motown. My mom, my parents like that era. It’s been a part of my influence. I was in a band a long time ago, and we did a Motown tribute album that was kind of updated. I like it all. I just like playing guitar a lot and I like music a lot. I love different styles of guitar playing.
Q: You’ve been in Traverse City for about 10 years now. What brought you up here?
A. Whenever I came up here with a previous band, I always liked it, and I was always kind of sad to leave. So I knew it had a nice little scene… I knew some people too and I met my now wife, and that was just it.
Q. You perform as a solo musician, but you also do some music projects on the side. Tell us about those.
A. I have kind of a fusion trio that plays every Wednesday at Kilkenny’s in Traverse City. It’s called The Pocket, and I’ve got two awesome players, Stu Ford on bass and Will Harris on the drums. We just have a blast, every Wednesday from 8 to midnight. I’m also in a project called Stolen Silver with Traverse City’s own Levi Britton and Dan Myers out of Chicago. It’s primarily their project that I’m just lucky to be a part of.
Q. What’s your dream venue to play and why?
I’ve played many different sized venues. I’ve played small ones and I’ve played big ones, and I think it’s more about the music. If the music is good, any venue is good. If the music is good, I think that it doesn’t matter where you are. You start to see colors with the sounds. If it’s warm and in reds and in greens, then I’m happy. If I’m happy playing with the right people and it’s real … it could be in somebody’s basement if the scene is right, you know.
Q. Where do you see yourself as a musician in five years?
A. I want to just keep playing and growing and getting better. At this point to me, “making it” is not so much being on the cover of a big magazine, or lots of money.
It’s quality of life, and it’s are you having fun playing what you’re playing? Everything I’m doing I want to know that I’m having fun.
