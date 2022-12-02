TRAVERSE CITY — When the pandemic closed society, Scot “Little” Bihlman found freedom on the open road. His motorcycle ramble through America’s heartland gave rise to the artist’s second solo album, “The Legend of Hipster Billings.”
“I rode and rode, six to seven hours a day. It was a motorcyclist’s dream,” Little said. “Riding down into Topanga Canyon to the ocean Hipster Billings popped into my head. He’s a motif to every character on the record.”
“The Legend of Hipster Billings” released last summer on CD and vinyl crowns a career in which Little has performed at notable venues around the world, including the White House. He has played alongside rock and blues legends from BB King and Ray Charles to Ted Nugent, ZZ Top, Pink and rapper Jelly Roll, and has worked with Grammy-winning producers. The versatile musician recently collaborated with John Fogerty, founding member of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Little’s local family roots led him to northern Michigan stages from Crystal Mountain to Interlochen Center for the Arts, the National Cherry Festival and other regional live music venues. Earlier in his career, he teamed with brother Jeff “Jabo” Bihlman. The duo evolved into the trio, Grinder Blues with dUg Pinnick of King’s X.
A veteran touring and session musician, Little spread his creative wings to find success in multiple disciplines. The Emmy Award-winning artist has been featured in more than 50 songs on major television networks and movies. He’s a member of The Screen Actors Guild having appeared in national ads and is the author of “The Total Blues Drummer.”
While best known for his drumming, it wasn’t his first passion.
“I love the guitar, but I was a far better drummer,” he said. “It was a heartbreak to jump off the guitar.”
Little’s studio album “The Legend of Hipster Billings” was recorded and produced by Miles Fulwider and Andrew Glasmacher and released by Metalville Records last June.
It encapsulates a contemporary Americana rock genre with 10 original songs born of grit and poetry dug from the depths of experience.
“I’m a storyteller,” Little said. “As a songwriter I get the opportunity to do short stories.”
But it doesn’t come easy.
“I write and rewrite,” he said. “I’m very aware and concerned with the writing structure of a song. I want to keep the listener engaged.”
Hipster Billings, released in limited edition white vinyl, rides the growing popularity of the retro format. Little grew up listening to his older siblings’ vinyls. He said today’s vinyl versions may not compare to those of the ‘60s and ‘70s, but it eclipses a CD or download by delivering a greater sense of soul.
If it’s not northern Michigan soul that draws Little back to the shores of Grand Traverse Bay — it’s family, fans and the musical talents he admires. Among his favorite local musicians are Kenny Olson, hard rock guitarist with Kid Rock, and guitarist, composer Ron Getz.
“He’s one of the best guitar players I’ve ever heard.”
Little returned to the studio on Oct. 18 to record a new solo album produced by Fulwider, featuring the songwriter on drums, vocals and guitar with Ron Meyer on bass.
“It’s faster tempos — and high energy,” Little said.
After a Chicago House of Blues engagement and an upcoming European tour, Little anticipates summer will bring him once again to NoMi stages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.