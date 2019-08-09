ACME — John Williams might not be a household name, but movie fans have heard his music in everything from “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones” to “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter.”
Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents tunes from these films and more during its summer fundraiser concert this weekend.
TSO music director and conductor Kevin Rhodes first learned about Williams and fell in love with the composer’s work when he saw the 1975 film “Jaws.” The movie is known for its suspenseful score, including a two-note “shark theme” that has become synonymous with danger.
“I’ll be taking the audience through different phases of John Williams’ music — from fantasy to historical films,” Rhodes said. “He is a unique composer for the 20th century. He gave every one of his characters a theme.”
He said the TSO concert is perfect for adults who grew up in the 1970s and ‘80s, when many films featured the composer. However, the music is as appealing today as it was then, he added.
“Star Wars is pretty hard to beat,” Rhodes said. “All of it is so much fun. It’s impossible to say I have a favorite.”
Rhodes said he wanted to bring the 70-piece orchestra together for the show, a herculean task, given the musicians’ summer schedules.
“All the pieces came together, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.
TSO interim executive director and double bass player Gary Gatzke said that hasn’t happened in a while and credited Williams, in part, for getting the musicians together.
“This is the first year in over a decade that we’ve included the full orchestra in the fundraiser,” he said. “We thoroughly enjoy performing the music of John Williams. He’s famous for writing beautiful sonorities and melodies and tunes that are catchy.”
The fundraiser includes an opening reception, a three-course dinner, auctions and the concert. The cost for the full event is $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. Tickets are $75 for the pre-show reception and concert; concert-only tickets are $50.
Gatzke said proceeds support operating costs like production and travel for musical guests. The overall goal is to raise $100,000.
“We wanted to make it palatable for all pocketbooks,” Gatzke said. “With the support of the community, this orchestra can live on for years to come.”
He said the event also includes a couple of announcements: the TSO’s 2019-2020 season lineup and the official introduction of new executive director Kedrik Merwin. Gatzke, who spent a little over a year in that position, will return to his post as director of development this fall.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Governor’s Hall. Call 231-947-7120 or visit traversesymphony.org for tickets or more information.
