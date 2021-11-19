DETROIT — When the Rolling Stones rolled into Detroit earlier this week for one of the final stops on their much-ballyhooed “No Filter” tour, it marked another incredible milestone for the venerable band that’s been rocking stages for 59 years.
Longtime Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell called it “not much short of a miracle” that the legendary band’s mammoth U.S. “No Filter” tour had happened at all.
After being unceremoniously shelved for a year because of the COVID pandemic, the rescheduled tour suffered an even bigger blow when beloved drummer Charlie Watts passed away just a month before the Stones were set to touch down in America.
“We knew he couldn’t make the tour, but we were told to expect he would recover and possibly even make an appearance toward the end,” said Leavell, who again was on stage Monday (Nov. 15) at Ford Field for what proved to be another career-spanning spectacle.
“Then the worst of all things happened right at the beginning of our rehearsals, when he passed away. It was a gut punch: devastating. We took a couple of days to just take a breath, think about all the times we had with him, what he meant to all of us, and just grieve together and individually.”
Leavell called it “a huge challenge” to assemble the tour after the COVID cancellation and Watts’ death, “but miracles do occur, and between our promoters, Concerts West and AEG, they got it done.”
He added: “Charlie would never want to be the reason the band would stop. We all knew that, so we just had to suck it in and start rehearsing with (drummer) Steve (Jordan) and all of us. The music very much helped to heal us, and kept us all engaged mentally and on our toes.”
Leavell, 69, has been a mainstay in The Rolling Stones lineup since the early 1980s, serving as musical director on tour and providing his keyboard wizardry on the band’s studio albums. So returning to the stage with the likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood after a long hiatus has been electrifying.
“Every moment of every show is a thrill,” said Leavell, who’s also made his mark with the Allman Brothers Band, various solo projects and collaborations, and as a leading conservationist and Georgia tree farmer.
“I never get tired of playing any one of the hundreds of songs we go through in rehearsal, and even the icons that are in the set every night. Looking over at all the guys, passing lots of smiles and grins between us is such an honor and a joy. One never wants it to end. We know it can’t go on forever, so we cherish every moment.”
For the Detroit show, the band kicked it all off with the rollicking “Street Fighting Man,” and 17 songs later, unleashed an encore featuring the classics, “Gimme Shelter” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” In between, as if age had no impact, Jagger strutted the stage like the Energizer bunny while regaling fans with quips about the Detroit Lions and various Motor City landmarks.
Officially kicking off Sept. 26 in St. Louis, the tour finishes up Nov. 23 in Hollywood, Fla.
Leavell insisted drummer Jordan has been an ideal replacement for the irreplaceable Watts.
“Steve is a monster on the drums. And as you know, he’s sort of been a part of the family through his work with Keith. He pretty much knew the book coming in, and he worked his ass off every day at rehearsals. He recorded everything we did on his iPhone and would listen back at night after rehearsals,” Leavell said.
“Look: His style is different from Charlie’s, so inevitably it will be different in the resulting sound of the band. He has a more aggressive style, hard-driving. But he is very careful to honor certain parts that are integral to certain songs, and honors Charlie in that regard.”
Leavell continues to assemble the nightly set lists, with four or five songs changing from city to city while recognizing “there are certain songs that are going to be there every night.It has been a great joy for all of us so farand it gets better the more we do it.”
When he’s not touring or recording with the Rolling Stones, Leavell has his hands in innumerable projects, documentaries and conservation-related work.
Last year saw the release of the documentary, “Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man” from director Allen Farst, a film which explores Leavell’s dual careers as a respected environmentalist and Southern forestry expert as well as a revered sideman and session musician.
He also hosts “America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell,” a PBS series that examines “how vital forest habitats are to the well-being and economic health of communities across the country.”
Leavell noted the Rolling Stones are eyeing the possibility of touring again in 2022 in spite of the band’s advancing years: Jagger is 78, Richards is 77.
“We’ll see what happens after this. Next year is the 60th anniversary of the band,” Leavell said.“We don’t know if the cards will fall together for us to go out again, but I believe the general feeling is that we all still love it and would like to if reasonable and possible.”
